5 fastest GTA Online motorcycles and their real-life inspirations

From flying motorcycles to deadly aircraft, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of vehicles, each more fascinating than the other.

Motorcycles, though criminally underrated when compared to armored cars and tow-trucks, have a special place in GTA Online.

This article talks about some of the fastest motorcycles featured in GTA Online and their real-life inspirations.

Fastest motorcycles featured in GTA Online

#5 Pegassi Bati 801

The Ducati 848 is the real-life inspiration for the Pegassi Bati 801.

For a motorcycle that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, the Pegassi Bati 801 is an incredibly fast vehicle. Recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), the Bati 801 makes players question the worth of all the notoriously expensive vehicles featured in GTA Online.

The Bati 801 can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $15000.

#4 The Pegassi Bati 801RR

The Pegassi Bati 801 RR is inspired by the Ducati 1199 and is essentially an upgraded variant of the Bati 801.

Both motorcycles are extremely fast, recorded at a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h), and are great land vehicles. The only drawback of these two bikes is the average handling, which can slow players down when they need to make a quick getaway.

#3 Nagasaki BF400

If a player is looking for a lightning-fast motorcycle with great acceleration and smart handling that barely seems to require any input, then they need not look any further than the Nagasaki BF400.

Aside from being one of the best vehicles on the track, the BF400 performs excellently as an off-road vehicle, making it ideal to ride over dirt-roads and cobblestones.

The KTM Adventure is the real-life inspiration for the Nagasaki BF400.

#2 The Pegassi Oppressor

Inspired by the motorcycle from Street Hawk, which is a heavy rendition of the Honda XR 500, the Pegassi Oppressor is a sight to behold.

The Oppressor comes equipped with a rocket boost, which is attached to the rear side. Manufactured by Pegassi, the motorcycle features the ability to fly and host weapons.

The Oppressor is recorded at a top speed of 140 mph (225.31 km/hr), making it the fastest land vehicle in GTA Online.

The Yamaha MX 175 is the real-life inspiration for the Pegassi Oppressor.

#1 The Western Apocalypse Deathbike

The Apocalypse Deathbike was added to the game as part of the 1.46 Arena War Update on December 11, 2018.

Daryl's bike from the TV series, The Walking Dead, is the real-life inspiration for the Deathbike.

Equipped with a V-Twin engine, the Deathbike is recorded at an incredibly high top speed of 150 mph (241.40 km/h). The motorcycle also features nimble handling and extremely high acceleration.

The Deathbike comes equipped with a special feature called the 'Jump Mode' which, when activated, sends the vehicle soaring through the air with a powerful boost.

To acquire the Deathbike in GTA Online, the player will first need to purchase the Gargoyle and then upgrade it to the custom variant at the Arena Workshop.