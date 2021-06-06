5 most impressive features in GTA 4

Although GTA 4 removed a lot of fan-favorite features from GTA San Andreas, it still introduced some great new features that fans love to this day.

One of the main selling points for GTA 4 was its approach to realism. By comparison, GTA San Andreas was rather cartoony and over the top, but in GTA 4, realism was the name of the game. For example, military vehicles would no longer chase the player at a six-star Wanted Level.

This article will focus on what the base game introduced to the series. Its expansion packs are nice, as well as GTA 4's online mode, but neither will be discussed here. That said, GTA 4 still has plenty of unique features to discuss in the grand scheme of things.

Five cool features from GTA 4

#5 - New hand-to-hand combat

Before GTA 4, hand-to-hand combat was very primitive within the GTA series. Even if a game like GTA San Andreas introduced some new cool fighting styles, it was still largely the same combat system. Players had a running punch, blocking, a combo attack, and a ground attack.

In GTA 4, players had a lot more combat maneuvers at their disposal. For one thing, hand-to-hand combat lasted a lot longer in GTA 4 than it did in earlier titles. Some players might not like the longer-lasting combat, but others find it to be a nice change of pace.

There is a surprisingly good amount of combat maneuvers the player can do in GTA 4 in close-quarter combat. So much so, that GTA 5's version is actually a watered-down variation.

#4 - Revamp cover system

GTA 4 changed the way combat works in more than just close-quarter combat. The new covering system helped modernize the GTA series and it's still a prevalent feature in GTA 5 and GTA Online. As far as other features go, it doesn't look like GTA 4's cover system is going anywhere.

First off, this cover system is a lot more convenient to use compared to the cover system of yesteryear. In GTA 4, players press a button and Niko will automatically hide behind the nearby object. In the past games, players had to crouch manually and go to whatever object they wish to hide behind.

Other features like blind firing are also related to this feature. Speaking of shooting, GTA 4's new cover system has a significantly better shooting experience compared to the past GTA titles.

#3 - Storyline choices

Although some storyline choices favored one side more heavily than another in terms of rewards, it was still a neat concept that GTA 4 fans loved. Unlike other AAA games, GTA 4's options aren't just illusions of choice. What the player does can impact other features within the game.

For example, killing Dwayne instead of Playboy X will permanently lose the former as a friend, as well as not acquire the latter's mansion. Not every mission has these major choices, but it's still relevant for the few major choices the player does have access to throughout the game.

Giving players a choice can make them feel more in control, especially since some players might prefer one outcome over another. No other mainline GTA game prior to this had this as a feature, so it's yet another reason why GTA 4 fans remember the game so fondly.

#2 - HD graphics

Niko blowing something up (Image via alealienn)

GTA 4's graphics might not look the best today, but it still introduced the idea of HD graphics into the GTA franchise. Later games like GTA 5 improved upon it, but the transition to HD is another reason why the GTA series feels so modern.

The previous mainline game was GTA San Andreas, which had noticeable graphical flaws when compared to GTA 4. The former game would have blocky textures for a character's hands, and facial expressions were heavily limited given how they were textured.

By comparison, GTA 4 seemed more modern. Many fans might ignore this feature given how it looks compared to GTA 5 today, but GTA 4 was a pioneer in this regard and shouldn't be forgotten for modernizing the GTA series this way.

#1 - Ragdoll physics

If there is one thing GTA 4 is best known for regarding its features, it's its ragdoll physics. Previous GTA games were very flat in terms of how they handled physics. As a result, those games felt very simplistic by comparison.

However, GTA 4's ragdoll physics was a huge departure in a good way. It was yet another way to modernize the fan-favorite series, which has aged better than its graphics. It's not uncommon for GTA 4 fans to mess around with the ragdoll physics as they fling Niko and NPCs all around Liberty City in humorous ways.

It might seem simple in nature, but ragdoll physics changes the way GTA 4 is played by a noticeable amount when compared to past GTA titles. Back then, players could drive recklessly in cars and only get out if it was about to blow up. In GTA 4, Niko will be sent flying out of his vehicle if he crashes when driving too fast.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod