5 of the best graphics mods for GTA games 

Thanks to a dedicated community, there are some graphics mods that can take GTA games to the next level.

Some of the best graphics mods for the GTA series involve attention to detail. For example, ray tracing allows a more dynamic approach to lighting and shadows. These graphics mods are often mindblowing with their size and scope. It takes older games and launches them forward into modern times.

Unfortunately, Rockstar Games has been very aggressive in taking down graphics mods, specifically for the PlayStation 2 era games. Whether or not this has to do with potential remasters is uncertain. Regardless of the rumors, graphics mods can bring out the visual best in GTA games.

Five of the better graphics mods for GTA games

5) GTA 2 RenderWare (GTA 2)

Created by TheVladonPro, this mod takes GTA 2 and graphically updates it to GTA 3. It replaces the entire map of Liberty City with Anywhere USA. TheVladonPro uses the RenderWare engine for this mod. GTA fans will recognize the engine from the classic PlayStation 2 titles.

This mod faithfully creates the original map from GTA 2. For the sake of consistency, all the GTA 3 radio stations are replaced with the ones from earlier games. It's a nice callback for older players who remember these stations.

Keep in mind this only upgrades the graphics, meaning there are no GTA 2 missions. There are also no pedestrian models out in the open. This particular mod is mainly for the sake of novelty.

4) CryENB Version 3 (GTA 4)

While GTA 4 is a beloved game, not every player likes the way it looks. It's a very dark game from a graphics standpoint. Players may resort to increasing the brightness level just so they can see clearly. Graphics mods would certainly be useful here.

The CryENB mod overhauls GTA 4 in its entirety. Liberty City is now lighter in tone, with a higher saturation of colors. It's no longer an earthly mess of brown and orange. CryENB adds more hue to the canvas.

As of right now, the mod is currently in its third version. The 1080p resolution works perfectly with CryENB. GTA 4 feels like a completely different game with these graphics mods.

3) JustGesha remasters Vice City with smaller mods (GTA Vice City)

YouTuber JustGesha recently put together several graphic mods for GTA Vice City. This isn't a major project like NaturalVision. However, it does add smaller touches to enhance the gameplay experience. Unlike other graphics mods on this list, this is a collection of smaller ones put together.

For the most part, the overworld map has much higher resolution. It also has more colorful neon lights, similar to Vice City Stories. JustGesha uses SkyGfx for real-time reflections, along with warmer lighting. With the use of these graphics mods, GTA Vice City will feel more like a summer-time vacation.

On his YouTube channel, JustGesha has a full list of mods with a link to GitHub. He also provides timestamps for specific ones. GTA Vice City is considered one of the better-looking games in the series, yet it has the potential for so much more.

2) SA_DirectX 2.0 (GTA San Andreas)

GTA San Andreas is a cornerstone of the series. However, its graphics are outdated by today's standards. It doesn't take away from the gameplay, but it leaves a lot to be desired. The good news is there is a devoted mod community for this particular game.

SA_DirectX 2.0 fully optimizes the game with realistic graphics. Everything from clear-looking water to volumetric clouds make it stand out. Like most of these mods, it uses reflections of watery surfaces. It's noticeable during and after rain, where large puddles are left behind.

The mod also incorporates motion blur. It certainly feels like a modern version of GTA San Andreas. Players can choose from various settings on their PC. Whether it's very low or high, SA_DirectX 2.0 can accommodate their needs. It all depends on what the PC can handle.

1) NaturalVision Evolved (GTA 5)

NaturalVision Evolved remains one of the most popular graphics mods for GTA 5. As stated by YouTuber Razed, the development team seeks to blur fiction and reality. For many GTA 5 players, this is how they always wanted the game to look. Everything is so crisp and clean with these graphics mods.

It achieves ultra-realistic graphics through several means. NaturalVision Evolved uses global illumination to reflect the surrounding light (such as shadows facing away from the sun). It also uses emmisive lights in the evening. As a result, Los Santos skyscrapers are a sight to behold.

NaturalVision Evolved is well-regarded by GTA 5 players. Due to their hard work and dedication, the community remains active in Discord groups. This is an ongoing project that completely reconstructs the game from the ground up.

