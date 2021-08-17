How can the GTA Vice City remaster improve on the original?

With recent speculation at an all-time high, it's a good time to discuss what a GTA Vice City remaster should be like.

The remastering of PlayStation 2 classics is exactly what fans were asking for. It should be mentioned that this is only a rumor (as of this writing). Either way, GTA Vice City can definitely use a newer look. The 80's might be decades-old, yet the music and atmosphere are still relevant today.

Unlike Liberty City and Los Santos, Vice City has never made a transition to HD. This is one of the main reasons why fans want to go there for GTA 6. Until then, a theoretical remaster is enough to whet the appetite. There is so much potential to introduce a newer generation to this game.

What can a remaster do to improve GTA Vice City?

Keep in mind - the rumors state these remasters will use the Unreal Engine instead of the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE). If these hold up, a GTA Vice City remaster will try to capture the spirit of the original, while giving it a few modern updates. Here are some improvements they can make.

First and foremost - swimming

It's a running joke in the GTA series - Tommy Vercetti can't swim. In spite of the sun-kissed beaches of Vice City, stepping into tropical waters will result in instant death. Given a few stunt jumps go over large bodies of water, all it takes is a misplaced one to end up in a hospital.

A GTA Vice City remaster should absolutely include the swimming mechanics of later games. There is no excuse for Tommy Vercetti to be afraid of water now, especially when technical limitations have already been solved.

Given the summer thematics of GTA Vice City, it's only right to finally swim in the shark-infested waters. It would certainly allow players to enjoy boats more, given how treacherous it is to traverse the docks. All it takes is a missed jump to lose progress and start over.

It's time to bring 1986 to 2021

Despite the graphical limitations of GTA Vice City, it remains a visual beauty. Rockstar Games did a great job in capturing the look of Miami Vice, a popular 80's television show. Underlying this tropical paradise is a bloody criminal drug trade, set to a killer soundtrack. However, it's hindered by PlayStation 2 hardware.

A GTA Vice City remaster will take the visual presentation to the next level. Not only would pedestrian models have more fluid animations, the entire city would be a sight to behold. Imagine upgraded graphics for wide-screen televisions, especially without the blocky textures and rigid movements.

Unfortunately, there is potential for licensing issues. Recent ports of GTA Vice City have gotten rid of many songs, including Michael Jackson's big-time hit "Billy Jean." It does take away slightly from the experience, but unless Rockstar Games is willing to pay again, it's a necessary sacrifice.

More practical gameplay design

While it is not as relentlessly difficult as GTA 3, players still have a hard time beating GTA Vice City. Several of the missions (especially the RC-based ones) are unforgiving with their time limits and lack of checkpoints. There needs to be changes to make it easier for the player base.

Rumors suggest a GTA Vice City remaster would stay true to the original. However, that doesn't mean it can't lower the difficulty level. Placing a few mission checkpoints would go a long way to reducing frustration. There are several cheap moments where shotgun-wielding enemies will kill players out of nowhere.

GTA Vice City doesn't even need to use a cover system. The development team just needs to make sure the missions are fun to play, not a frustrating experience in getting it over with. Above all else, RC missions need to be revamped with easier controls and generous time limits.

A GTA Vice City remaster will bring in a newer generation of players

Newer players might not enjoy the older titles as much as the previous generation, simply because they grew up with easier controls and quality-of-life assurances. It's important for Rockstar Games to reintroduce these classics in an updated format. Hopefully, the rumors prove true.

A remastered GTA Vice City would allow new players to figure out what all the fuss was about. It's a timeless entry in the GTA series; it's one that deserves to be played by everyone. The overall atmosphere and soundtrack ranks up there as among the best in the video game industry.

It's as good a time as any to bring back GTA Vice City. There are endless possibilities to be had. New and improved graphics would breathe life into the legendary location.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul