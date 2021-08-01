What makes GTA Vice City a truly impressive game?

GTA Vice City is a remarkable feat from Rockstar Games; from the missions to the music, it remains an all-time classic.

Several years after its release, GTA Vice City is still fondly remembered by nostalgic fans. Whether they are old-school or first-time players, the atmosphere of this game is unlike anything else. What truly makes it impressive is how much Rockstar Games was able to do in a short amount of time.

After the groundbreaking success of GTA 3, development for a new game was underway. Within the span of nine months, GTA Vice City hit a home run with critics and consumers. It cannot be understated - it was a major accomplishment for the GTA series as a whole.

GTA Vice City and why it's a monumental feat

GTA Vice City isn't just a video game - it's a testament to the ambitious mindset of Rockstar Games. They had a creative vision of the 80's. With the artistic stroke of the brush, Rockstar Games painted the entire canvas. This was a monumentally important entry to the series.

Rockstar Games had something to prove after GTA 3

In its earliest days, the GTA series was a top-down 2D game. Naturally, the development team had trouble with the transition from 2D to 3D in their next installment. Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games, provided an insightful interview about it with GameSpot in 2011.

At the time of E3, nobody was really paying attention to GTA 3. Beyond the technical difficulties of development, it didn't make a big splash among the attendees at the event. Nonetheless, Dan Houser didn't give up just yet. He knew they had gold, and he wasn't going to let it slip through his fingers.

Perception changed dramatically upon the release of GTA 3. It broke down the barriers of open-world gameplay. It expanded on the concept of exploration and combat within a criminal narrative. Rockstar Games knew they had to strike while the iron was hot with the sequel.

GTA Vice City took less than a year to make

Sam Houser, another co-founder of Rockstar Games, once stated GTA Vice City only took nine months to make. Development started right around the release of GTA 3. It started as a mission pack before the team made it a full game. With less than a year of development, it was complete.

It took the extraordinary talent of the entire team to pull this off. It's crucial to remember they had a limited amount of time to write scripts and record voice overs. That's not even mentioning a fully detailed city, music licensing, and a total of 87 missions. One might think it would take longer to make GTA Vice City.

Despite the limited time frame, Rockstar Games still put out a great product. GTA Vice City is a critical and commercial victory. Best of all, it proved the series was here to stay in the long-run.

Rockstar Games brought out the checkbook

The GTA series is no stranger to star-studded actors gracing their presence. However, the voice cast for GTA Vice City took it up a notch. Ray Liotta steals the show with his performance as Tommy Vercetti, the first fully-voiced protagonist in the series. It didn't stop there.

Award-winning actors joined the fray, including Burt Reynolds (Avery Carrington) and Gary Busey (Phil Cassidy). The game also features memorable performances from character actors like William Fichtner (Ken Rosenberg), Luis Guzman (Ricardo Diaz), and Danny Trejo (Umberto Robina).

For a 2002 video game, GTA Vice City features strong voice acting all across the board. Whether it's Phillip Michael Thomas (Lance Vance) or Jenna Jameson (Candy Suxxx), none of them take half-measures in their performance.

Newer generations of players were introduced to the 80's

The 80's defined a cultural landscape of the United States. Flashy neon signs, out-of-fashion mullets, and synthwave music all contributed to a colorful experience. For newer generations that weren't born around this time, they got to experience it with GTA Vice City. Everything about it screams 80's, both the good and bad.

Music is a mood-setter which defines gameplay in GTA. The Houser brothers made good use of their industry connections when they curated their radio playlists.

The legendary soundtrack includes some of the most popular songs in the entire series, thanks to the collaboration of several A-list musicians.

At the time, there was nothing like it in the video game industry. GTA Vice City is a musical masterpiece that fully captures the 80's craze. With the rise of vaporwave in the past decade, there has been a resurgence of interest in 80's music. GTA Vice City completely owns this category.

Above all else, GTA Vice City is a great game

Although it took nine months to finish the game, GTA Vice City provides action-packed gameplay in an open-world setting. The locations are lively, the characters are colorful, and the music is a masterpiece. A round of applause should go to Rockstar Games for getting this game out in such a short amount of time.

Despite outdated graphics and gameplay elements, it stands the test of time. The atmosphere remains unmatched in the GTA series.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul