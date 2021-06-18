5 iconic theme songs in the GTA series

The main GTA theme songs are popular among millions of players around the world. They represent the subject matter of each respective game, whether it's dark and depressing for GTA 4 or goofy and fun for GTA San Andreas.

Music is a powerful tool to evoke an emotional response, and Rockstar Games uses it to send a strong message at the start of every GTA game.

GTA theme songs are usually made with in-house musicians or commissioned artists.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5 legendary GTA theme songs

#5 - GTA 5 (Welcome to Los Santos)

Welcome to Los Santos is a great introduction to the Hollywood-inspired hellscape of GTA 5. Rockstar commissioned rapper and producer Oh No to compose this particular song.

Welcome to Los Santos is a brilliant fusion of hip-hop, electronica, and rock. A non-instrumental version of this song can be found on the radio station, The Lab. This song is excellently mixed by rap artists Freddie Gibbs and MC Eiht (the voice actor for Ryder in San Andreas).

#4 - GTA 3 (Main Theme)

GTA 3 is a revolutionary installment in the GTA franchise and paved the way for sandbox games. Although the controls and graphics are considerably outdated, many GTA players hold this game in high regard.

The untitled GTA 3 theme song uses classical jazz to fully encapsulate New York, which Liberty City is based on. It's cold and gloomy, perfectly reflecting the atmosphere of this gritty crime-drama.

The instrumental piece is a memorable one that wouldn't sound out of place in a mafia-based movie.

#3 - GTA Vice City (Theme from Vice City)

Musical composer Lex Horton did his homework with this 80s inspired intro song. Vice City is a thematic GTA title that fully captures the tropical feel of the Miami-based setting.

Unlike the main GTA 3 song, this one is more upbeat with various saxophone notes, drum beats, and synthesizer sounds.

Most of the instrumental themes for the 3D Era games lack a specific title. Instead, Rockstar refers to them as the main themes. It's not until the HD Era that GTA main songs are clearly named.

#2 - GTA 4 (Soviet Connection)

GTA 4 is arguably one of the darkest games in the series, which is truly an accomplishment. Soviet Connection, written by composer Michael Hunter, reflects this gritty reality with scare chords throughout the song. It starts with a build-up that is straight out of a horror movie before transitioning to a catchy beat.

The entire song has moments of tension, such as sudden noises with sharp edges. It makes GTA players feel uneasy as if they know something bad is about to happen.

There is something vaguely European about Soviet Connection, which fits the first non-American protagonist of the mainline GTA games. Like Niko Bellic, there is an underlying sadness to this song, especially with the strings at the end.

#1 - GTA San Andreas (Theme from San Andreas)

GTA San Andreas players will always remember the spray paint sound effect right before the intro song hits. For many players, this is their childhood theme song.

Michael Hunter's hip-hop track features sick beats and a west coast whistle. It's one of the most recognizable sounds in the entire game.

The song personifies the entire San Andreas experience for GTA players. It's a 90s-inspired track that feels right at home in Southern California. For some players, this is the definite theme song for the entire GTA series.

Also Read: 5 major betrayals in the GTA series

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh