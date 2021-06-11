5 iconic locations in GTA 4

GTA 4 reimagines Liberty City as a vast urban playground, where the sights and sounds have spectacular attention to detail.

Based on real-life New York City, the GTA 4 rendition of Liberty City showcases more personality than the one from GTA 3. There are recognizable landmarks, high-rise buildings, and diverse city districts that range from commercial to residential.

GTA 4 offers players identifiable locations during their journey through Liberty City. Rockstar Games prides itself on open-world exploration, which is why they encourage players to look around.

As long as they carefully follow the storyline missions, GTA 4 players should be able to spot a few memorable places.

5 memorable areas in GTA 4

#5 - Memory Lanes

Roman Bellic's insistence on bowling during friendship activities will force players to check out the Memory Lanes bowling alleys. These brightly lit areas can be used to test a GTA player's skill in bowling, either by themselves or with friends.

There is a bowling alley right near the first safehouse in Broker that players can easily access. It is likely one of the first major locations that a player can visit during their playthrough of GTA 4. The logo, which features a bowling pin and two balls, is a classic sexual joke from Rockstar.

#4 - Videogeddon in Chinatown

During the Ruff Rider mission, Dwayne Forge will ask the player to find and kill somebody who stole money from him. The target is located in a colorful arcade called Videogeddon.

Unlike the dark grittiness of the surrounding area, this video game arcade stands out with retro 8-bit graphical art. Players will notice a few Easter eggs, such as a character that resembles Mario. While the building plays no major role beyond a single mission, it's a nice little distraction from the usual criminal activities in GTA 4.

#3 - Happiness Island / Statue of Happiness

GTA 4 players can easily recognize this green copper statue. With a wide-open grin and hot coffee in her hand, the status is a direct reference to GTA critic Hillary Clinton.

The island on which it stands, Happiness Island, is not accessible by land. GTA 4 players must travel through sea or land to reach this particular destination. Players who visit the statue via helicopter can try to gain access to the Heart of the City.

Happiness Island is the location for the final mission in GTA 4. No matter which decision Niko makes, he either finishes off Dimitri Rascalov or Jimmy Pegorino in this mission.

Happiness Island is a fitting conclusion to GTA 4, a story about a man trying to achieve an impossible dream. Whether Niko is truly happy with himself in the end depends on the player's choices in the story.

#2 - Star Junction

Based on the famous Times Square, Star Junction is a commercial district that shines brightly in the middle of the night. It's a melting pot for both cultural and corporate lifestyles, with several advertisements plastered throughout the area.

GTA 4 players can visit several places of interest in this area. This includes a grand plaza, majestic hotels, subway stations, and a public courtyard.

Star Junction is a beautiful sight to behold during the late hours of the night. For GTA players not native to New York City, this is a great way to virtually explore Times Square.

#1 - Platypus

When Niko Bellic wanted to start himself a new life, he smuggled himself into Liberty City via the ship Platypus. This is the first location the GTA 4 players will familiarize themselves with. Fresh off the boat, Niko meets up with his cousin Roman to begin the next stage in his life.

Fittingly, this cargo ship is the setting for a final showdown between Niko and his archrival Dimitri Rascalov.

GTA 4 Multiplayer also uses the Platypus as a set piece for Bomb Da Base II. In this mission, players must work together to gun down a rival gang and blow up the entire ship. It is currently unknown if the multiplayer events are canon to the main campaign.

