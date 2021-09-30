Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy 'Definitive Edition' officially rated in Korea

A recent report suggests that the remastered version of the three classic Grand Theft Auto titles will hit virtual shelves sooner rather than later. A listing for "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy–The Definitive Edition" has been officially rated in Korea, which more or less confirms the news of remastered versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

The last few months have been pretty dull yet exhilarating for patrons of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. What once started as a rumor turned into a massive ripple as Rockstar Games started removing popular map mods from the aforementioned titles.

Another leak hit the internet soon after, claiming that three classic PS2-era Grand Theft Auto titles are in their final stages of development and would need less time in the oven than previously imagined.

What will the remastered Grand Theft Auto titles bring to the table?

The developers haven't released an official statement about the title yet. However, the expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 which is supposed to come out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X was postponed to March 2022.

This might give the remastered trilogy a possible 2021 release window to keep fans pacified until GTA 6.

A few rumors stated that the three Grand Theft Auto titles will be remastered using the Unreal engine, with a combination of both "old and new graphics." This doesn't hold up however, as Rockstar's in-house RAGE engine has been their bread and butter since GTA 4. The titles are expected to retain their classic cartoonish vibe and storyline, but will be coupled with modern graphics and mechanics.

Earlier this year a source stated that Rockstar Dundee is leading the charge on developing the remake. The Scottish studio is also helping developers with the expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5.

Sadly, fans aren't as excited for an expanded version of Grand Theft Auto 5 as the trailer that was released recently was universally panned.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is the third re-release of the game

Naturally, this shifts attention to the remastered titles, which might be sold as a collective package. Aside from that, if past releases are anything to go by, it is possible that the console version might come out before the PC version of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy–The Definitive Edition.

