GTA Remastered Trilogy: All you need to know about huge development

The GTA Remastered Trilogy has been trending because sources say that Rockstar Games is working on a remastered version of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

The publisher is allegedly working on making remastered versions for their classic games. These remakes are supposedly coming out for all platforms, including the portable Nintendo Switch.

According to sources from Kotaku, Rockstar is working on remastered HD versions of the three GTA titles from the PS2 era. The sources also claim that these remasters are in the final development phases and will be available this fall.

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas all achieved great fame and accomplishments when released around two decades ago. These games are the reason Rockstar is the company it is today.

Players still love and cherish these titles as a form of nostalgia, and the stories from these games are unrivaled even today.

GTA Remastered Trilogy: All details about this news

Sources from Kotaku have confirmed that Rockstar Dundee, one of the newest studios of the company located in Dundee, Scotland, is working on developing the GTA Remastered Trilogy.

It is also stated that the studio is heavily involved in helping Rockstar Develop GTA 5 for the next-gen ports that are due in the last quarter of the year. The American developer had planned on giving away the GTA Remastered Trilogy to all the players who would buy the next-gen version of GTA 5 and GTA Online.

However, they changed their plans and decided to sell these remasters separately.

These GTA Remastered titles should come out for all major consoles by the end of 2021 and be released by early 2022 for PC and mobile. Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have also confirmed plans for three unannounced refreshes of classic titles.

It must be remembered that players are yet to receive news about GTA 6.

With the leak of GTA remasters, GTA 6 has started trending over social media again. This time, fans are joking about how Rockstar is working on yet another project and not GTA 6.

Gamers are expecting the remasters to do justice to the classic GTA games because it is likely that the developer has used the Unreal Engine to create them.

Rockstar has avoided using their RAGE engine for this project, and players are curious to know why. Only time will answer this question, and if the change in the game engine helped these refreshed games.

