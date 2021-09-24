GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date postponed: Everything we know so far

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced has been further delayed for six months. GTA has been infamous for changing and postponing certain releases in the past, from updates to fixes. And sometimes, this is the hardest thing for GTA 5 fans to stomach.

With the initial release date of GTA Expanded and Enhanced set for November 21, less than a month away, Rockstar has now announced that GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced will be postponed until March of 2022. Details are still emerging.

Once again, the GTA 5 community seems to have been let down. Players will just have to stay strong and positive for six more months to experience everything the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition has to offer.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced postponed again

There are always different reasons why these delays happen in GTA 5. More often than not, like with so many highly anticipated games and even movies, it comes down to the need for that little bit extra work and last tweaks of the final product. And GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is the most highly anticipated game of the year.

On September 9, Rockstar posted on their website about the delay but still promised that GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, even though delayed, would still be worth the wait.

Citing a wide range of graphical and technical improvements being made to the game to heighten user satisfaction and interaction across the entire GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition, Rockstar commented:

"The game requires a few additional months for polishing and fine-tuning."

In all likelihood, the delay of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced has to do with the financing. Creating such a mammoth project would require an incomprehensible budget.

Therefore it makes sense that Rockstar does not want to release a sub-par product that has not yet reached their highest standards. They can't be blamed for wanting to do what's best for the players.

Also Read

Another point worth noting is that the PS5 has not even been out for a whole year yet. Given that fact and the upcoming season, it stands to reason that they want more of their fans to be able to experience the new GTA Expanded and Enhanced Edition. PS5 sales will undoubtedly be through the roof this coming holiday season, and this means many more players. This sounds like common sense mixed with extreme professional production.

As hard as this is for fans to hear of the GTA 5 Extended and Enhanced Edition's delay, and as agonizing as a further six months delay will be, it could be a lot worse. At least there is still light at the end of the tunnel, which is something new to look forward to next year.

Edited by Shaheen Banu