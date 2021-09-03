GTA trilogy can be delayed due to GTA 5 update

Notorious Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson has leaked that the GTA trilogy remasters may be delayed due to the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced update.

Many gamers were eagerly excited to hear the news of the GTA trilogy remaster featuring GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. There were even rumors that the GTA trilogy could be released later this year. However, Tom Henderson suggests that the game isn't coming out this year.

He went on to state that fans won't see the game until next year. It wouldn't make sense for three major GTA games to be remastered when the new GTA 5 update comes out. While it would be nice to see the two games' release dates coincide, the gaming insider also talks about the logistical issues involved.

GTA trilogy may be delayed thanks to GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition

November 11, 2021 is the expected date for GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition to launch. Rockstar Games has officially announced the game, whereas the same cannot be said about the infamous GTA trilogy remasters.

Apparently, this GTA trilogy isn't going to be a simple port. Fans need to remember that this trilogy includes three noteworthy GTA titles. Hence, expecting delays is perfectly reasonable.

Tom Henderson later talks about how the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition will likely be one of the biggest launches and how it's not just a graphical update. That's part of the reason why the trilogy being released this year doesn't make sense to him.

The video above covers all the relevant information. Readers should keep in mind that there will be an abundance of Call of Duty news in the podcast, so they might need to skip around to find the relevant info.

More information on the GTA trilogy

The GTA trilogy remasters might not come out in 2021 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Call of Duty insider spoke about how he wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar Games did release the GTA trilogy around the same time as GTA 5's big update. Hence, fans shouldn't take his speculation as a confirmation about the trilogy's release date.

Other journalists report some conflicting statements regarding when the GTA trilogy will be released. As some of this information is just speculation from an insider, GTA fans should temper their expectations accordingly.

Tom Henderson is known to most fans for his coverage on GTA 6. He has previously stated that he expects the game to be released around 2025 and will involve an evolving map. There will also be multiple protagonists, one of which will be a woman.

Edited by Ashish Yadav