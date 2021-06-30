GTA 6 leaker discusses some leaks and rumors about Vice City, map size, and more

Some of the recent GTA 6 leaks from Tom Henderson are less than desirable to hear for some GTA fans.

It should be known that even the leaker (Tom Henderson) has stated to take all of the following with a grain of salt. There is no immediate evidence of any of this happening, but it should be stated that he does have a good track record when it comes to Battlefield leaks.

He's mostly known for his Battlefield leaks and not GTA 6, and all of this is second-hand info he's getting from somebody else. Unsurprisingly, some of these leaks and rumors will clash with other popular GTA 6 leaks.

Some of the popular leaks from known GTA 6 leaker about the game

On June 27th, 2019, Tom Henderson released a video of leaks and rumors he's heard regarding GTA 6. It's vital to reiterate that he has told everyone to take everything with a grain of salt.

Given that there isn't any official news on GTA 6 (and it doesn't seem like there will be any for a long time), leaks like this are all GTA fans have to discuss at the moment.

Vice City as a location and the time period

Many GTA 6 leakers have stated that Vice City is in this game ( Fan-made Image via 4chan Archives)

The leaker also states that the game will be a modern GTA title, which would clash with other leakers saying that the game takes place in an earlier time period (like with Project Americas).

This should fit in with Rockstar's cash cow, GTA Online, as it would allow the developers to make more DLCs for the game than if it were in a past time period.

He also states that Vice City will return in GTA 6, but the map won't be as big as some fans would expect. This map will evolve when specific DLCs are added.

New playable characters

One of the protagonists will be a woman, supposedly (Image via Rockstar Games)

Supposedly, there will be multiple playable characters in GTA 6. One of those characters will be a woman, which has been the subject of many leaks in recent years (some supporting the idea, some shooting it down). She will be smart and associated with technology (which also supports the modern world rumors).

Release date, Rockstar, and employee well-being

According to the leaker, Rockstar wishes to move away from crunch hours and a stressful work environment (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the reasons for the 2024 to 2025 release date isn't because the game is super early in development. Rather, it's because Rockstar apparently cares more about its employees' well-being (they have been slammed for brutal crunch hours in the past).

This new policy has supposedly been active for 15 to 16 months. Rockstar also doesn't want to announce a release date unless they're 100% confident in reaching, so that's why there is no official announcement regarding GTA 6.

Current gen consoles and PC

The Xbox Series X next to the PS5 (Image via Tom's Hardware)

Like many other AAA titles, GTA 6 will only be available on the modern generation of consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S) and PC. Owners of older consoles will have to upgrade to the current-gen or move to PC if they wish to play GTA 6.

Interestingly enough, there are numerous shortages associated with these current-gen consoles. As a result, its playerbase isn't as large as it should be. This could serve as another reason as to why Rockstar is taking its time with GTA 6 (particularly to maximize sales and marketing).

GTA 5's success

GTA 5 is the gift that keeps on giving (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's no secret that GTA 5 continues to sell massively well, and that's partially thanks to GTA Online. With the new Expanded and Enhanced Edition on the horizon, GTA 5 will likely continue to sell extremely well. It is the best-selling game in the franchise, and that doesn't look like it'll stop anytime soon.

Tom Henderson makes a point that GTA 5's success means that the game will continue to receive some focus.

The last point is something most GTA fans could have deduced, as it doesn't seem like GTA 5 or GTA Online is stopping anytime soon. It wouldn't make sense for Rockstar to abandon easy money, so fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 anytime soon.

Edited by Gautham Balaji