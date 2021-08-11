5 of the worst updates to GTA Online

GTA Online has been around for nearly a decade, and not every update has been all that good.

Sometimes, a game is supplemented with a dull update. It's either poorly received or mixed to the point of being deemed "controversial." After all, not every update can be considered a roaring success.

In the case of GTA Online, there's a decent amount of great updates, but that's marred by a good amount of bad to terrible updates.

It's worth noting that this article will only list individual, problematic additions, and not the whole update itself. For example, the Oppressor Mk II can be considered a bad update to the game, but the same can't be said about GTA Online: After Hours.

Five of the worst updates introduced to GTA Online

5) GTA 5 being given for free on the Epic Games Store

It was both a blessing and a curse (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically, this isn't an update to GTA Online itself. However, it was an update to how players were able to acquire the game. Surprisingly, GTA 5 was available for free near the end of May in 2020. It's important to remember that players need GTA 5 to play GTA Online.

There was a massive influx of new players to GTA Online. The skill gap between veterans and new players is already fairly big, so this update widened the gap even further.

Not to mention, it was easier for modders to mess around during this time, as the game was given away for free on one platform.

Ultimately, it was a double-edged sword. There were a lot of new players, but it also meant that some malicious ones were able to take advantage of it.

4) Orbital Cannon's debut

The controversial Orbital Cannon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some weapons are intentionally overpowered. However, in a multiplayer setting, they can seem unfair and boring to play against. Fortunately, the Orbital Cannon has a hefty price tag and a cooldown period, which means that most players won't die that frequently to one in GTA Online.

However, it's still a free death that most can't prevent from happening. Worse yet, there were some bugs in the past that allowed players to get a full refund whilst using the Orbital Cannon, which removed the only barrier that the weapon had.

3) The Oppressor Mk II making its debut

The infamous Oppressor Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Oppressor Mk II is the single most controversial vehicle in GTA Online bar none. When GTA Online players think of overpowered vehicles that don't belong in a GTA setting, chances are, they're thinking of the Oppressor Mk II.

It's not the only futuristic vehicle in the game, but it was a weaponized one with a low skill floor. Since July 14, 2018, this vehicle has been commonly associated with griefers and a new era of GTA Online. Any hope for the game to become more realistic was thrown to the wayside.

There is a reason why some GTA Online players complain whenever the Oppressor Mk II's price is discounted.

2) GTA Online shutting down for the PS3 and Xbox 360

Nothing lasts forever, but there is still a bittersweet feeling for what is inevitable. Many players' progress will be lost, and it's the end of an era. The game hadn't been updated in years on those platforms, which could also count as a "bad update."

However, it's all business. It makes sense from an economic standpoint. Having said that, it's worth noting that this is unlikely to be the only case of GTA Online shutting down in the future.

These versions of the game will shut down on December 16, 2021.

1) Suspension & Ban Policy being updated

An infamous ban screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

On 12 October 2016, Rockstar updated the Suspension and Ban Policy for GTA Online. However, it's worth noting that the new policy was way harsher than the old one.

The old policy had the player's first ban last for14 days. Their second ban would be for 30 days, and the third ban would be permanent. However, GTA Online players did not lose their progress in the first two bans; they only lost cheated funds.

The new policy changed that. The first ban is for 30 days and the second ban is permanent. Coupled with that, players also lose all progress, including money (but not including Shark Cards).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul