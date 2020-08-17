Orbital Cannon in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Orbital Cannon is every GTA Online players' worst nightmares come true. It is a weapon that is capable of destroying players from literal miles away with pinpoint accuracy.

However, the Orbital Cannon isn't exactly all that easy to come by. Players who want to acquire the weapon will have to grind a lot in GTA Online. The Orbital Cannon is essentially a targeting system that fires a high-powered assault from a satellite in space.

The Orbital Cannon was added to GTA Online as part of the Doomsday Heist and is a potent weapon. The Orbital Cannon can target anyone on the map and can be used once per in-game day. However, the Orbital Cannon itself is quite expensive, and firing it will also cost $500,000.

How to buy the Orbital Cannon in GTA Online?

(image credits: GTA wiki fandom)

The Orbital Cannon appears as a circular table inside of a Facility with screens around it that are used for targeting. The Orbital Cannon can be added to a Facility when the player is customizing it in GTA Online.

Adding an Orbital Cannon to a Facility will cost the player about $900,000. However, while the Orbital Cannon takes nearly half a million to fire once, which can end up costing player quite a lot, the targeting system can be used for surveillance free of cost.

Hence, players will be able to keep an eye on enemy players at all times, which is a huge leg-up for players in Freemode.

Trivia:

Killing a player with the Orbital Cannon for the first time will award them with the achievement/trophy "Orbital Obliteration".

The automatic targeting feature originally allowed refunds to players if their target is missed. This unintentionally entailed an exploit where players could repeatedly target and kill multiple players in a single lobby while receiving a refund as if they had missed the target.

