It's never a good feeling to discover that one's account has been suspended or banned permanently in GTA Online.

As a result, it is vital to understand Rockstar Games' suspension and ban policy for GTA Online to avoid being wrongfully banned. Of course, it can't outright prevent it, as some players claimed to have been banned despite doing nothing illegal.

Surprisingly, Rockstar's suspension and ban policy was actually different back in the day. The old policy was far more lenient compared to the modern iteration, perhaps to deter cheaters from even considering something nefarious. Of course, this also means that it can be unnecessarily brutal to some GTA Online fans.

What is Rockstar's suspension and ban policy for GTA Online?

There are several reasons why a player might be banned in GTA Online. The most obvious reason is modding. However, there are other game-breaking reasons for getting suspended or banned outright.

Since Rockstar decides which players are banned or suspended, some players manage to avoid these repercussions despite having used unfair means in the game.

Many users report players who are unfairly abusing a mod or game mechanic, but those reports often fall on deaf ears. Of course, this doesn't mean that every cheater manages to get away scot-free. However, it does happen at some level within GTA Online.

What happens when a player gets banned or suspended from GTA Online?

Players must be aware that a ban can either be temporary or permanent, depending on its severity. They only get one chance before their account is permanently banned for good.

Appeals are highly unlikely to work, so players should accept that their account is as good as gone once the second strike happens. However, before that happens, they should also know what happens upon the first infraction. The GTA Online player will lose everything they have, including levels, weapons, money, properties, and everything else. They basically start over at the beginning, which is devastating.

The second infraction is a permanent ban, which may not be appealed. Once this happens, players are going to have to jump through a few hoops to create a new GTA Online account. Either way, their old account is as good as gone, and players should accept the fact they aren't likely to get it back anytime soon.

The old policy

The old policy was a lot more forgiving towards those who were suspended or banned in GTA Online. First, it took three strikes to be permanently banned. The first ban lasted 14 days, while the second ban lasted 30 days (which is the same as the modern version's first ban).

In addition, players only lost illegitimate funds gained through whatever exploit or mod they used (if applicable). They kept everything else, which was far less punishing compared to the modern iteration.