5 best GTA Online clips on YouTube as of February 2021

February 2021 might seem relatively uneventful for GTA Online, but the YouTube videos are still as good as ever.

To clarify, this includes only YouTube clips (no Twitch, Dailymotion, etc.), and it's only for February. Sure, the month isn't complete yet, but there are some interesting videos GTA Online fans would love to see (or perhaps have already seen). There are no subjective claims about what video is better than the other, as it's ranked based on total views (an objective number).

However, the videos themselves often have a subjective take on a particular matter, so fans might disagree with certain narratives. Likewise, they might love it and subscribe to the successful YouTubers listed below. It is also vital to note that it will only include videos released in February, as this article is meant to showcase newer content. Perhaps aspiring YouTubers could learn a thing or two from these five YouTube videos.

Five of the best GTA Online clips on YouTube this month

#5 - GTA V Online: A CORRIDA do BURACO DE NITRO!!! (MUITO HARD)

The first video is a Portuguese one, and it features a viral YouTuber known as LipaoGamer. He is technically a variety content creator on YouTube, but he does GTA 5 more often than other variety content creators do.

As far as the video is concerned, LipaoGamer manages to navigate creative and exciting races with nitro. If fans love seeing a car flip a few dozen times and still race on smoothly, this video is a great option (plus, it's the fifth most-watched GTA Online YouTube video in February 2021).

#4 - Dieses AUTO ist WICHTIGER als dein LEBEN! | GTA Online

This GTA Online video title translates to "This car is more important than your life!" and it's full of YouTube tropes common to modern popular YouTubers. There is a friend on commentary, and the gang speaks German for their audience's entertainment.

Interestingly enough, Paluten (the YouTuber) is a variety content creator, so he doesn't just focus on GTA Online. However, his nearly 4M subscribers (as of February 2021) are very impressive.

#3 - УКРАЛ ТУРБО-ЛАМБУ ЗА 180 СЕК! БИТВА ВОРОВ...

This video is yet another example of how someone doesn't have to speak English to be highly successful within the GTA Online YouTube community.

YouTuber Джел (which roughly translates to Jel) has 1.18M subscribers as of February 2021, and his high-energy personality is massively entertaining, even if a person doesn't speak Russian. In particular, this video is about chasing a thief, although it's as wacky as usual GTA Online hijinks go.

#2 - GTA Online in 2021..

"GTA Online in 2021.." is a mix of Modest Pelican's narration and a little bit of soft GTA roleplaying in an amusing way. It isn't a serious video in the slightest, but Modest Pelican's chill demeanor is appealing to a lot of folks, so much so that this video is the second-most-viewed among those released in February 2021.

It's also the first English video in this top five, which shows how diverse the GTA Online community is.

#1 - GTA 5 ONLINE : KOSATKA VS RAMIUS (WHICH IS BEST?)

All caps is a sure-fire way to capture a person's attention, even if it seems entirely clickbait worthy. However, that is the state of YouTube, and honestly, the thumbnail isn't really clickbait.

YouTuber Onespot Gaming shows off two different submarines side-by-side, allowing fans to see how the two differ in several categories. Unsurprisingly, Ramius is not controllable by the player, so it's more of a joke video than a serious comparison in this February 2021 YouTube video.