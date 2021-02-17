Top 5 GTA 5 mods perfect for streamers and content creators

GTA 5 streamers and content creators are always on the lookout for new, creative mods to entertain their audiences.

These five mods are perfect for streamers and content creators. Randomization is often a great way to keep the player and the audience on their toes, which can solicit more natural reactions. Likewise, mods that focus on this aspect tend to be popular, as it can sometimes be a hurdle that the content creator or streamer has to overcome.

Of course, even mods that allow the user to pre-determine everything can still be exciting for their viewers. Variety content creators can also use these mods if they're looking for an experience that's notably different from regular GTA 5 playthroughs (while fun, it does become difficult to stand out with regular playthroughs). These mods aren't just designed for hardcore streamers or anything like that; rather, they're perfect for the everyday content creator.

Five great GTA 5 Mods for streamers and content creators

#5 - Updated Animation List for Scene Director

Image via GTA5-mods.com

On its own, this mod doesn't do much, hence its lower ranking. However, the Updated Animation List for Scene Director is a great mod for creative content creators and streamers. Its compatibility with Scene Director is worth noting (it is the main purpose of the mod, after all), so players can use it to set up scenes exactly as they would like.

#4 - Random Start 1.75

Advertisement

Image via GTA5-mods.com

Random Start 1.75 is one of the newer yet popular mods within the GTA 5 modding community. Imagine playing as a random pedestrian in an unexpected location, with the catch that their death is a permanent one (and comes with a funeral to boot). Streamers and content creators could easily use this mod's randomness to add extra flavor to their videos.

#3 - Map Builder

Image via GTA5-Mods.com

Perhaps some content creators want to spice up the GTA 5 map a bit. The Map Builder mod allows creative content creators to make their own maps (or readjust the current GTA 5 map). It doesn't matter if it's a desert or something more traditional, as it's in the content creator's hands.

Advertisement

#2 - Chaos Mod V

Chaos Mods are popular among Twitch streamers and content creators, so players often wonder which Chaos mod works best for GTA 5. The Chaos Mod V works terrifically, as there are over 270 random effects that can alter a player's gameplay experience out of nowhere. Streamers never know what will happen, and neither will their viewers with this mod.

#1 - Scene Director

Image via GTA5-Mods.com

Scene Director is one of the most commonly used mods for GTA 5 machinimas and other YouTube videos. Contrary to popular belief, the enhanced version of GTA 5's Director Mode isn't a replacement for this mod; rather, this mod is a great supplement to that mode. This mod allows players to change actors, lighting, action types, and other important aspects of GTA 5, making it great for messing around with in a YouTube video or on stream.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.