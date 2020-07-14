5 best GTA 5 mods of all time

GTA 5 mods allow you to transform the game according to your preferences.

Best mods in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

If you want to take the GTA 5 cheat codes to the next level, then you can try out the various mods in the game. These mods allow you to transform the world of GTA 5 according to your preference. From introducing zombies to driving trains, every GTA 5 mod is unique in its own way.

#1 GTA RPG

GTA RPG (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

GTA RPG is one of the most famous GTA 5 mods out there. You can change the entire genre of the game if you use this mod. You can create your own character, add dialogues of your choice and live the way you want in Los Santos. There are additional mini-games and car mod skill trees that you can also check out.

#2 Funny Vehicles

Ride a Batmobile in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: GTA5-Mods.com)

If driving regular cars is too mainstream for you, then you pick some cool vehicles to cruise around in the streets of Los Santos using the Funny Vehicles mod. If you are a fan of Batman, you can ride the Batmobile in the world of GTA 5. You can also choose a variety of vehicles from other fandoms like The Flintstones' Car, Mach 5, DeLorean, Veritech, etc.

#3 Open All Interiors

Open All Interiors mod (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

The open world that GTA 5 offers can be overwhelming at times but there are many buildings and places that cannot be accessed by players in the game. The mod, Open All Interiors opens up many areas that were previously closed off to you so that you can navigate the city of Los Santos without any restrictions.

#4 Redux

Redux mod (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

The Redux mod is a favourite among GTA 5 players because it gives the game a dreamy look. The city of Los Santos is beautifully arranged with trees and the weather becomes amazing. This mod also facilitates easy handling of weapons and vehicles.

#5 Other GTAs

Niko Bellic in GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: GTA5-Mods.com)

If you miss the characters from the previous GTA games, you can easily introduce them in GTA 5 with the help of specific mods. The mod Vice Cry: Remastered allows you to introduce the world of Vice City to GTA 5. You can also use the Niko Bellic mod to play as the protagonist of GTA 4, Niko Bellic.