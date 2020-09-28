GTA 5 is an incredible game that changed the entire genre of action-adventure games for the better. The game featured the massive open-world map of San Andreas that took the entire GTA franchise to new heights. However, despite all its successes as an open-world game, there are a few things that GTA 5 lacks, one of which is realism.

To increase the level of realism in GTA 5 and to truly turn it into an immersive experience, players can opt to use the right variety of mods.

Best GTA 5 mods for realism

1) Realistic Driving V

Players who have mastered the driving mechanism in GTA 5 often complain of how unrealistic it is. GTA 5 cars can bump or ram into plenty of surfaces before it finally gets a scratch, and this kind of unrealistic driving physics can be a downside if you like a bit of a challenge.

That’s where the Realistic Driving V mod comes in. It offers a complete overhaul of the driving physics and makes it as close to real life as possible.

Download the mod here.

Advertisement

2) Realistic Blood

What’s a crime game without a lot of blood and gore? GTA 5 is no different. You can get the Realistic Blood mod, which adds realistic textures to blood and gore when the player shoots pedestrians, police or rival gangs.

Additionally, the game also changes the combat physics, which controls the way that a character reacts after having been shot or hit by a bullet. This entire mod helps to make GTA 5 very realistic in terms of combat.

Download the mod here.

3) Rehancer Photorealism

Image credits: GTA5-mods

Rehancer Photorealism is the perfect mod to use to amplify each texture of GTA 5. The mod makes each frame of the game more vibrant and makes each texture more accurate, making it look exceptionally realistic.

The mod doesn’t just improve the graphical quality of the game but also adds multiple other modifications such as the addition of more pedestrians of varying kinds, making Los Santos look like a real-life city!

Download the mod here.

4) GTA Realism

GTA Realism is one mod that doesn’t just improve one aspect of the game but works to enhance many elements all at once. These include graphics, combat physics as well as vehicular physics that govern the game.

The mod also makes the character of the game realistic and adds things like weight management to consider. This means that you can no longer carry weapons that amount to tonnes in weight on your person, making the game feel more realistic.

Download the mod here.

5) Living Los Santos

Image credits: GTA5-mods

What’s a big American city without a line of people waiting outside Starbucks to get their morning cup of coffee? That’s exactly what the Living Los Santos mod takes care of in GTA 5.

The mod makes small changes in the scenes to add a more realistic crowd of pedestrians in certain public places to make the city come alive. Additionally, the game changes the way that gang members spawn in their areas, making them more common at night.

Download the mod here.