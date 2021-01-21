GTA 5 is one of the best games to stream because it virtually presents a massive sandbox with infinite possibilities. Anything is possible in the game. This aspect makes GTA 5 quintessential for streaming. With the use of mods, it becomes more so.

Many popular streamers play GTA 5 frequently because the game can pull in a massive audience. Moreover, this game has the potential to entertain the audience many years after its release.

Mods create another way to experience GTA 5. The use of certain mods makes an existing game feel brand new. This article discusses the five most popular mods used by streamers when playing GTA 5.

Top 5 most popular GTA 5 mods used by streamers

5) Superhero Mods

Nothing sells better than superheroes wrecking the city. Over the years, the modding community has put out many quality mods that bring some of the most iconic superheroes to Los Santos. This mod is a treat for the audience and the player.

The modding community has created just about every mod, from expertly crafted and detailed mods to straight-up chaotic ones. Some of the iconic names that have made their way to Los Santos Party include Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man to Batman, Bane, and The Joker.

Not restricted to skins, this mod brings the superhero's iconic superpowers to the game as well. Occasionally the mod offers revamped huds and sound effects. This mod is a grand experience.

4) Simple Zombies

Some mods make minor adjustments to the game, while others completely flip the game on its head. The Simple Zombies mod is the latter type and one of the most intricately developed mods for GTA 5.

This mod essentially turns an action-adventure game into a survival game complete with survivor camps, a rationing system, an inventory practice, and much more. This mod creates a radically different experience of the game than what players are used to.

Simple Zombies is a polished mod that has quickly become a favorite of the GTA streaming community.

3) LSPD First Response

While it's all fun to play the criminal in GTA, stepping over to the other side of the line is a whole different life experience in Los Santos. The LSPD First Response mod is a well-crafted mod that lets players develop their police character in appearance and chose weaponry.

This mod also comes with missions and all sorts of police adventures, making this the perfect mod for streamers. This modification of the game makes the whole experience more immersive.

LSPD First Response is a creative mod and has steadily become one of the best ways to experience the game.

2) GTA RP

The RP stands for roleplaying. It isn't easy to accurately nail what makes GTA RP so much fun. It is hard to narrow down a singular mod for roleplaying because it generally the result of multiple mods being used on a particular server.

GTA RP provided a great platform for streamers, and many have been able to build an active audience by using RP. Streaming provides a great way for audiences to spectate the game. However, it can be tough to get on to an excellent server, especially the popular ones like NoPixel.

Roleplaying is one of the most popular forms of the game, and GTA makes a great platform.

1) Chaos Mod

Chaos Mod has made for some of the best GTA content on Youtube, Twitch, and every other streaming platform in many ways. This mod allows the audience to choose the type of mod used by a streamer through online voting. Audience participation is one of the best aspects of any stream. This mod is fun for content creators and their audiences.

Streamers like DarkViperAU have created hilarious videos using the chaos mod. This mod makes Grand Theft Auto more destructive and has quickly become beloved by everyone.