Even a legendary game like GTA 5 can be enhanced for the player with the use of a few well-executed mods. While some mods are just for pointless hilarity, others do improve the title's gameplay by leaps and bounds.

If you’re also looking to use mods to improve your GTA 5 gaming experience but are having trouble deciding which ones to pick, then we're here to help. In this article, we have shortlisted five of the best mods that you can use for GTA 5 in 2020.

Best GTA 5 mods for PC in 2020

#1 NaturalVision

NaturalVision (Image credits: CSITQuestions)

The NaturalVision mod is great at improving GTA 5’s graphics to a pretty realistic level. Created by the modder, Razed, NaturalVision takes the actual weather and scenery of Los Angeles and uses them to frame how Los Santos should look in GTA 5.

Trust us when we say you want this mod. Once you have it, you’ll want to drive around for hours, just appreciating the saturated and realistic graphics of the game.

#2 GTA 5 Car Pack

Car Pack (Image credits: Mod DB)

This amazing mod, created by GTA5KoRn, is a pack that adds a whopping 48 cars to the game! Since GTA 5 is all about cars, there are never enough cars to pick from, and that’s why these 48 cars, each one more stylish and powerful than the last, will make the player feel spoilt for choice. Popular car models from all luxury brands like Mercedes, Bugatti, Ferrari, etc. feature in this pack.

#3 Gun Sounds Overhaul

Gun Sounds Overhaul (Image credits: MacGyver, Youtube)

Guns can be a huge part of your gameplay in GTA 5, and while there are a few great guns in the game, action sequences can fall short because of the less than impressive gun sounds in the game.

This GTA 5 mod fixes this problem. It takes the realistic sounds from each weapon and adds it to the game so that your action sequences in GTA 5 can feel like they’re straight out of an action movie.

#4 The Dead Among Us Project

The Dead Among Us Project (Image credits: Rockstar Mag)

Zombies make any game better, and that’s true for GTA 5 as well. If you were wondering what a zombie apocalypse would look like in Los Santos, then this mod must be on your list of mods to try.

The Dead Among Us Project will add the flesh-eating monsters to your game, and let you fight a battle against gangs of zombies instead of humans.

#5 Iron Man Mark V

Iron Man mod (Image credits: Red Bull)

You can now play GTA 5 as your absolute favourite superhero. The Iron Man Mark V mod adds Iron Man to your game so that you can simply fly to places in your awesome suit and fight off enemies and cops in an instant.

Basically, stealing cars and buying weapons will become less of a priority, because who needs them when you have a Mark V suit on you?