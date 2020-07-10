GTA 5: Most subscribed Youtube channels in the world

GTA V and GTA Online are one of the most popular games from Rockstar.

A look at the most subscribed Youtube channels in the World.

TechnoGamerz, one of the most popular GTA Youtubers

GTA V and GTA Online have opened up a whole new world of online gaming. Many Youtubers have dedicated their entire channel to creating GTA videos. Such channels have gained immense popularity in recent times. Today, we look at 5 such Youtubers who have the highest number of subscribers in the world.

Most subscribed GTA Youtubers in the world

Techno Gamerz- 5.32 Million Subscribers

Techno Gamerz is one of the most popular Youtube channels for GTA V. Run by an Indian boy named Utkarsh Chaurasia, the channel is known for its quirky and witty gameplay videos.

Total Gaming- 8.75 Million Subscribers

Total Gaming is also dedicated to mostly GTA V videos, with a bit of PUBG gaming on the side. Run by an Indian called Ajay, or the endearing ‘Ajju Bhai’ by the fans of the channel, this channel has several videos on GTA gameplay.

MrBossFTW, a GTA V and GTA Online Youtuber

MrBossFTW- 2.95 Million Subscribers

MrBossFTW is a Youtube channel run by an American gaming Youtuber, called Ross Hudgins. Despite being widely popular amongst the English-speaking fans, this channel has had its fair share of controversy. Ross Hudgins, the owner of this channel has been criticized by some of his fans for his dishonest practices, such as re-uploading his old videos with clickbait titles.

GTASeriesVideos - 3 Million Subscribers

This gaming channel is dedicated not just to GTA Online, but also a few other titles by Rockstar Games, such as Red Dead Redemption and Max Payne. The channel is run by an American national, whose identity is unknown.

GTASeriesVideos uploads several informative videos, that contain tips and tricks that every new GTA player should know.

ProGamingStudioHD's video of GTA funny moments and fails

ProGamingStudioHD - 3.08 Million Subscribers

This channel, dedicated to GTA V gameplay might be the most unique one on this list. The videos of this channel are extremely different. They have no commentary during the gameplay. Hence, this channel is perfect for someone who wants to watch GTA walkthroughs without the constant commentary by the player.