GTA Online: Rockstar initiates account bans, money wipes for Apartment glitch users

GTA Online is quite the online multiplayer experience, with not only a plethora of match types- ranging from Deathmatches to Races- but also a fully realised management sim.

Players can own several properties and even manage their businesses such as Nightclubs, Warehouses and the narcotics trade. GTA Online truly lets players loose and rewards the grind, with them being able to invest money in properties and businesses and make the most amount of cash.

Making RP and Cash is the core element of GTA Online, and players are afforded several activities to do so. However, more often than not, a glitch or bug will show up that becomes extremely popular within the community as it lets players exploit the game code for Cash or RP.

Also Read: The Witcher: Monster Slayer, an AR-driven mobile game

GTA Online Apartment Glitch leading to account bans, money wipes and resets

One of the most lucrative glitches to show up in the game recently was the Apartment/Garage glitch that allowed players to make a lot of money in a short amount of time.

Advertisement

Also Read: GTA V PC Cheat Codes

The glitch was widely popular in the community, and several players used it to great success. However, it has now led to account bans, resets and money wipes.

What that means is that Rockstar has essentially fixed the glitch but in addition to that, it has also penalised players who used it. In an effort to keep players on an even playing field in GTA Online, Rockstar has also resorted to wiping money off of the account of players who used such glitches.

The community is no stranger to these type of account bans and resets as it has happened multiple times in the past in relation to other glitches of the same nature. The wipes and resets began shortly after the glitch had risen to popularity and become widely used in the community.

Also Read: Hotring Sabre in GTA Online: All you need to know