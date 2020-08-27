GTA V PC Cheat Codes in August 2020

Rockstar Games is one of the last few Triple-A studios to still incorporate cheat codes into their games, and GTA V is filled with tonnes of them. In addition to making the game a little less challenging, cheat codes also add a degree of fun and wackiness to the game.
Although by no means is GTA V a dull or standard affair, there is always room for more ridiculousness. If the player is not satisfied with merely punching random enemies, they can use explosive punches to blow them up into orbit using cheat codes.
However, in GTA V players would need to access the console to enter cheat codes. To open the GTA console, players will have to press the "~" key on their keyboard.
GTA V Cheat Codes for PC
- hothands - Explosive Melee Attack
- skydive - Give Parachute
- floater - Moon Gravity
- liquor - Drunk Mode
- powerup - Recharge Ability
- slowmo - Slow Motion
- skyfall - Skyfall (launches you into the sky).
- bandit - Spawn BMX.
- comet - Comet.
- rocket - PCJ-600 Motorcycle
- offroad - Sanchez Dirt Bike
- rapidgt - Rapid GT
- vinewood - Limo
- trashed - Trashmaster
- buzzoff - Buzzard Attack Helicopter
- barnstorm - Stunt Plane
- deadeye - Slow Motion Aiming
- painkiller - Invincibility.
- slowmo - Slow Down Gameplay
- turtle - Max Health & Armor
- catchme - Fast Run
- fugitive - Raise Wanted Level
- makeitrain - Change Weather
- snowday - Slippery Cars Drifting
- lawyerup - Lower wanted level
- fugitive - Raise wanted level
- highex - Explosive bullets
- incendiary - Flaming bullets
- jrtalent - Director mode
- hoptoit - Super jump
- toolup - Give weapons and extra ammo
- gotgills - Faster swim
Phone Cheat Codes in GTA V:
- Change weather - 468-555-0100
- Get a different selection of weapons - 486-555-0150
- Get a selection of weapons - 486-555-0100
- Raise wanted level - 267-555-0150
- Remove wanted level - 267-555-0100
- Restore armor - 362-555-0100
- Restore health, armor, and ammo - 482-555-0100
- Song information - 948-555-0100
- Spawn a Cognoscenti - 227-555-0142
- Spawn a Comet - 227-555-0175
- Spawn a Jetmax - 938-555-0100
- Spawn a Sanchez - 625-555-0150
- Spawn a SuperGT - 227-555-0168
- Spawn a Turismo - 227-555-0147
- Spawn an Annihilator - 359-555-0100
- Spawn an FIB Buffalo - 227-555-0100
- Spawn an NRG-900 - 625-555-0100