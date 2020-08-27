GTA V PC Cheat Codes in August 2020

Rockstar Games is one of the last few Triple-A studios to still incorporate cheat codes into their games, and GTA V is filled with tonnes of them. In addition to making the game a little less challenging, cheat codes also add a degree of fun and wackiness to the game.

Although by no means is GTA V a dull or standard affair, there is always room for more ridiculousness. If the player is not satisfied with merely punching random enemies, they can use explosive punches to blow them up into orbit using cheat codes.

However, in GTA V players would need to access the console to enter cheat codes. To open the GTA console, players will have to press the "~" key on their keyboard.

GTA V Cheat Codes for PC

hothands - Explosive Melee Attack

skydive - Give Parachute

floater - Moon Gravity

liquor - Drunk Mode

powerup - Recharge Ability

slowmo - Slow Motion

skyfall - Skyfall (launches you into the sky).

bandit - Spawn BMX.

comet - Comet.

rocket - PCJ-600 Motorcycle

offroad - Sanchez Dirt Bike

rapidgt - Rapid GT

vinewood - Limo

trashed - Trashmaster

buzzoff - Buzzard Attack Helicopter

barnstorm - Stunt Plane

deadeye - Slow Motion Aiming

painkiller - Invincibility.

turtle - Max Health & Armor

catchme - Fast Run

fugitive - Raise Wanted Level

makeitrain - Change Weather

snowday - Slippery Cars Drifting

lawyerup - Lower wanted level

fugitive - Raise wanted level

highex - Explosive bullets

incendiary - Flaming bullets

jrtalent - Director mode

hoptoit - Super jump

toolup - Give weapons and extra ammo

gotgills - Faster swim

Phone Cheat Codes in GTA V: