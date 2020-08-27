The vastly improved driving mechanics of GTA V allowed Rockstar to go all-out with the vehicles and Races in GTA Online. The mechanics in the game could even be compared to the best racing games.

Rockstar had to go back to the drawing board after the somewhat ambitious but poorly received mechanics in GTA IV.

The collection of cars in the game is simply massive and one of the most impressive aspects of GTA Online. There are cars of every type imaginable, and players can spend hours simply reading about what all the game has to offer.

Stock Cars, or cars built specifically for racing, are some of the most popular vehicles in the game. The Hotring Sabre is one such car that has often been the subject of much conversation in the GTA Online community.

Hotring Sabre in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Declasse Hotring Sabre was added to GTA Online as a part of the Southern SA Super Sports series back in 2018. Since then, the Hotring Sabre has gone on to become one of the most popular stock cars in the GTA Online community.

Away from the glitz and glamour of European luxury, the Hotring Sabre is a car built with a single purpose: to dominate motorsports. It is one of the most preferred stock cars in Races and has some pretty impressive stats.

Outside of Races, the car can also be bought for $830,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos and has a pretty great resale value of $498,000.

Advertisement

"You're either a Hotringer, or you're not, and here's how you tell. If your first instinct isn't to crack a beer on the radiator grille, polish the hood with a mouthful of spit, slap it on the rear fender, call it a "classy gal," and belch the national anthem, then you're not the target audience. On your way."

- Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Top Speed (Game Files): 98.80 mph (159.00 km/h)

Top Speed (GTA Base): 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h)