GTA Online: Players looking at Ban Wave 2020 after Apartment Glitch gets patched

Recently, several GTA Online players rejoiced as they uncovered an extremely rewarding and lucrative glitch that allowed them to make millions in mere minutes. It involved Apartments/Garages and preferably the most expensive CEO Office.

However, elation has quickly turned into utter despair and frustration for GTA Online players who made use of the glitch. What is being termed as 'Ban Wave 2020', Rockstar has been resetting, banning and wiping money from accounts in GTA Online that used the glitch.

Several players have already fallen victim to the ban wave and paying the price for making an absurd amount of money in GTA Online. However, this is not the first ban wave by Rockstar as they have done so several times in the past.

GTA Online players angry over ban wave after Apartment Glitch

Several players have taken to Twitter to warn other players about the ban wave by Rockstar, or to vent out their frustrations. However, GTA Online players knew going into this that the repercussion would come hard and fast as Rockstar has been decidedly ruthless with exploits like these.

Account bans and money wipes are handed out to players to keep an even playing field so that everyone stands the same chance at success.

Me after doing the money glitch on gta online just for rockstar to reset my account the next day: pic.twitter.com/gLhIdSJYIu — IG: RoddysDraco (@BrandNewDraco) August 23, 2020

Several players who had been playing GTA Online for a while and knew the risks involved with glitches like these aren't surprised with the ban wave and are taking this rather light-heartedly.

While some players could make light of the situation, several others haven't been so collected in making their feelings known to GTA Online and Rockstar.

I got banned in GTA Online. Fuck. 7 years for this to end like this... — 𝗘̸𝗹̸𝗶̸𝗮̸𝘀̸ (@ilias_G1) August 27, 2020

Fuck #Gta #GTAOnline all I ever did was take advantage of a shitty little apartment glitch which everyone did. I get banned with character profile all reset and nothing happens to my mates. Played this shit game for years with no real way to earn quick big money and I suddenly pic.twitter.com/bAPrpNSxyY — ▫️Disloaders▫️ (@Disloaders) August 27, 2020

The frustration is understandable but a little uncalled for, since glitches and violations of the game code is bound to result in action by Rockstar Games.

