GTA Online: 5 fastest Arena War cars in August 2020

There are many vehicles available to the player in GTA Online
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 28 Aug 2020, 15:29 IST
Feature
GTA Online's Arena War update was one of the most positively received additions to the game. The update turned the Maze Bank Arena into a Mad Max-like Thunderdome for chaotic vehicular deathmatches.

The Arena War mode has tons of several different match types, all of which are extremely fun. There are a number of vehicles available to the player in GTA Online's Arena War, and they can be picked before the start of a match.

In addition to that, players can also customise these vehicles in the Arena War Workshop in GTA Online to turn the car into a gas-guzzling machine of death. Brute force isn't the only key to success in GTA Online Arena War; sometimes, you need a little speed.

This is where the 5 cars on this list come in. These are the fastest Arena War cars in GTA. The Deathbike, being a bike, is not included on the list, but it is the fastest land vehicle not just in Arena War but in the game as a whole.

5 fastest Arena War cars in GTA Online as of August 2020

5) Future Shock/Nightmare/Apocalypse Issi

A description of the car in Arena War Workshop reads:

"So chic you barely notice its only purpose is to kill you."

Price:$1,089,000

Top Speed: 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h)

4) Future Shock/Nightmare/Apocalypse Impaler

A description of the car in Arena War Workshop reads:

"The most terrifying luxury car of the 2260's."

Price: $1,209,500

Top Speed: 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h)

3) Future Shock/Nightmare/Apocalypse Dominator

A description of the car in Arena War Workshop reads:

"Where 'bright neon motifs' and 'plausibly radioactive' meet."

Price: $1,132,000

Top Speed: 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

2) Future Shock/Nightmare/Apocalypse Imperator

A description of the car in Arena War Workshop reads:

"Behold the classic muscle car's final form: sleek, polished and impregnable. If you needed proof that the Imperator heritage would broadcast your insecurities right into the space age, this is it."

Price: $2,284,940

Trade Price: $1,718,000

Top Speed: 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h)

1) Future Shock/Nightmare/Apocalypse ZR380

A description of the car in Arena War Workshop reads:

"This is the future of the sports class: somewhere between designer purse and a hollow-tip bullet, this can reduce a human body to mincemeat more elegantly than anything else on the planet."

Price: $2,138,640

Trade Price: $1,608,000

Top Speed: 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h)

Published 28 Aug 2020, 15:29 IST
GTA
