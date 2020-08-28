GTA Online: 5 fastest Arena War cars in August 2020

GTA Online's Arena War update was one of the most positively received additions to the game. The update turned the Maze Bank Arena into a Mad Max-like Thunderdome for chaotic vehicular deathmatches.

The Arena War mode has tons of several different match types, all of which are extremely fun. There are a number of vehicles available to the player in GTA Online's Arena War, and they can be picked before the start of a match.

In addition to that, players can also customise these vehicles in the Arena War Workshop in GTA Online to turn the car into a gas-guzzling machine of death. Brute force isn't the only key to success in GTA Online Arena War; sometimes, you need a little speed.

This is where the 5 cars on this list come in. These are the fastest Arena War cars in GTA. The Deathbike, being a bike, is not included on the list, but it is the fastest land vehicle not just in Arena War but in the game as a whole.

5 fastest Arena War cars in GTA Online as of August 2020

5) Future Shock/Nightmare/Apocalypse Issi

A description of the car in Arena War Workshop reads:

"So chic you barely notice its only purpose is to kill you."

Advertisement

Price:$1,089,000

Top Speed: 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h)

4) Future Shock/Nightmare/Apocalypse Impaler

A description of the car in Arena War Workshop reads:

"The most terrifying luxury car of the 2260's."

Price: $1,209,500

Top Speed: 130.00 mph (209.21 km/h)

3) Future Shock/Nightmare/Apocalypse Dominator

A description of the car in Arena War Workshop reads:

"Where 'bright neon motifs' and 'plausibly radioactive' meet."

Price: $1,132,000

Top Speed: 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

2) Future Shock/Nightmare/Apocalypse Imperator

A description of the car in Arena War Workshop reads:

"Behold the classic muscle car's final form: sleek, polished and impregnable. If you needed proof that the Imperator heritage would broadcast your insecurities right into the space age, this is it."

Price: $2,284,940

Trade Price: $1,718,000

Top Speed: 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h)

1) Future Shock/Nightmare/Apocalypse ZR380

A description of the car in Arena War Workshop reads:

"This is the future of the sports class: somewhere between designer purse and a hollow-tip bullet, this can reduce a human body to mincemeat more elegantly than anything else on the planet."

Price: $2,138,640

Trade Price: $1,608,000

Top Speed: 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h)