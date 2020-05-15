GTA 5 Premium Edition Available for Free Download on Epic Games Store

Epic Games announced recently that the free game for this month will be GTA 5: Premium Edition. The game will be available for download on the Epic Games Store this entire week, and once downloaded, players will be able to keep it forever.

This is exciting news. GTA 5's Premium Edition comes packed with GTA: Online, which still boasts of a large player base. This means that finding online matches and co-op players will be extremely easy, and a variety of game types will be available.

The game is available free of cost on the Epic Games Store, and here are the steps you can follow to grab your free copy of GTA 5.

How to Download Epic Games Launcher for GTA 5:

Go to the Epic Games Store, GTA 5 Page (link: https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/grand-theft-auto-v/home) Click the "Get" Button in green. Create a Epic Games Account using either of Google, PSN, Xbox Live, Switch accounts or Email. Download the Epic Games Launcher. Select Open in Launcher option on the next page. Wait for the game to finish downloading and installing. Enjoy.

Game Download Size: 90 GB

"Select Get"

GTA 5 Premium Includes:

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack $1,000.000 in Cash Bonus. 10 High Performance Vehicles Weapons, Clothing and Tattoos

This might be the best time to grab a copy of GTA 5, as the player base will now be extremely large due to the large number of new downloads. Matchmaking will be faster, making the gaming experience much more enjoyable.

The Epic Games Store is currently back up and running, so you can return to Grand Theft Auto 5's San Andreas for free now. https://t.co/utMd7wkXIf pic.twitter.com/Zrg6JzUql0 — IGN (@IGN) May 14, 2020

The fact that it is the Premium Edition makes it a must-have for anyone looking to dominate the criminal underworld in GTA: Online. They can play along with their friends or team up with strangers in exciting game modes such as Races and Deathmatches.