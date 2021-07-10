Is GTA 5 Online shutting down? All you need to know

Does the distressing news about GTA 5 Online shutting down have any substance?

Ever since Rockstar announced that it would be ending support for PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game, fans have been fretting over what lies ahead.

It is understandable for them to wonder whether a game will be shutting down when it's been out for so long, especially when rumors have been spreading like wildfire and the internet is rife with speculation.

Is Rockstar shutting down GTA 5 Online for good?

Well, Rockstar is shutting down GTA 5 Online for PS3 and Xbox 360 but that doesn't mean the fame is going anywhere. GTA 5 Online is the most popular title in the entire Grand Theft Auto series and has garnered a tremendous following in the past few years.

Rockstar has left no stone unturned in embellishing the game and making sure there is always a new place for players to explore, a new vehicle to save up money for and a new job to grind.

Despite the rumors, the game will still be accessible via consoles and PCs of the current and last generation.

GTA 5 Online is especially not going anywhere as far as its PC version is considered, given its popularity on the platform. It would be a shame if the game suddenly became inaccessible and Rockstar is way too fly to let something like that happen.

That said, it's not unusual for longtime fans to wonder whether the game that's given them so much over the years would simply disappear from the face of the gaming landscape.

After all, it's happened before. But Rockstar Games is nothing if not mindful of what its dedicated fans want. With a massive following which is relentlessly growing, Rockstar Games surely won't push their luck by making hasty decisions about GTA 5 Online.

Anyhow, it would take a lot for a game as popular as GTA 5 Online to simply stop existing. Players can take a deep breath and give those Reddit tattle-tales a wide berth.

GTA 5 Online is not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

