Should Rockstar look to expand GTA Online's map in the future?

GTA Online is a multiplayer version of GTA 5 that takes place in the same world as the original game.

The only major change is that players can create a character instead of playing with pre-defined or story ones. The storyline takes place during the main game's story and continues after it ends.

The map remains the same but with minor changes that add more accessible locations than the base game offers. With the recent Cayo Perico Heist update, players got to play a new heist at a completely different place: the island of Cayo Perico.

While most prior updates offered reskins or esthetic modifications to Los Santos, this update added an entirely new region. This addition made many players hopeful for more new locations in the future.

Should the GTA Online map be expanded?

With the Expanded and Enhanced Edition announcement for current generation consoles, players are speculating a bigger map expansion in GTA Online.

Some believe that the very title of this new edition hints at a larger map. However, if Rockstar Games does include an expansion to the existing map, it would be interesting to see how GTA Online evolves in the future.

Most players have a big question: whether the next GTA title will include a new GTA Online or if the current game remains a standalone title. There is plenty of content in GTA Online at present, which will be difficult to replicate in a new game.

This may compel Rockstar to continue with GTA Online as it is now, releasing further map expansions and enhancements in tandem with newer GTA games.

Will GTA Online benefit from having a larger map?

The publisher never anticipated GTA Online to be as successful as it has become. They've made massive profits from the title, which is why it's become their primary focus.

It would make no sense for them to divert their attention away from GTA Online while it is still lucrative. As a result, there is still a long way to go until GTA 6. This also suggests that future upgrades to GTA Online are pretty likely to include map expansions.

There has been much speculation regarding the locations that might be added. San Fierro and Las Venturas, the other two cities in San Andreas not featured in GTA 5, are obvious options. A major complaint about the Cayo Perico update was that the island was inaccessible in free-roam.

Fans have been requesting map expansions for over five years, and if Rockstar gives in, it will only imply that the game's popularity will continue.

Note: This article reflects the authors views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer