How to get to the new island in GTA Online: Location of Cayo Perico Island 

When GTA Online was first released, players thought of it as an interesting enough idea, but none could have expected it to snowball into something as monumental as it is today.

Starting out, GTA Online had a couple of game modes at best, and the wildly chaotic Freemode. Over time, Heists made their way into the game, and so did a vast number of Adversary Modes, Deathmatches, and other varied game modes.

GTA Online grew to become one of the most fun arcade racers, and for fans of vehicular warfare, Arena War was the best thing around. All in all, GTA Online has grown way past its initial promise.

Yet, Rockstar is still nearly not done as the latest Cayo Perico Heist DLC adds to the already tall mountain of content with even more. The update adds not only a new Heist but new vehicles, weapons, and an entirely new location independent of Los Santos.

The location of Cayo Perico Island in GTA Online

To get certain important things out of the way first, the player cannot make their way to the island without doing the Heist. Meaning, players will have to meet Miguel Madrazo in The Music Locker and purchase a Kosatka Submarine and begin the Setup missions for the Heist.

Only then will they be able to hop into their Kosatka and make their way to Cayo Perico to do a bunch of recon missions for the Heist in GTA Online. Once the player completes the Heist as Leader, they will be able to return to the island but will be restricted to the Beach Party section.

The rest of the island is currently not open for exploration in Freemode, and the island itself is not approachable through aircraft or boats. As it stands, Cayo Perico isn't present on the map of GTA Online that features Los Santos and Blaine County.

The private island is off the coast of Los Santos and possibly quite far away and into the Southern American region, possibly in close proximity to the coast of Colombia.

Perhaps, Rockstar will expand the game and make the island open for exploration. But as it stands, the island is not visible on the same map as Los Santos. Exploring the island is currently only possible when gathering intel for the Heist in GTA Online.