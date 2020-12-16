GTA Online Cayo Perico island confirmed as available to free roam

GTA Online's largest title update ever, dubbed the 'Cayo Perico' update, brought with it something that players have been asking for years, a map expansion.

Pictured in the trailers was a sprawling island landscape with a lot to discover along with the heist that would take place on it.

But when GTA Online's Cayo Perico update dropped, players' excitement soon turned into dismay as they mistakenly thought that the first map expansion that GTA 5 has ever received was not available to explore in free roam. But that is simply not true.

Also Read: GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: How to buy the Submarine HQ, price, features, and more

GTA Online Cayo Perico island confirmed in free roam

Cayo Perico Island (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the first scope out mission players were allowed to visit the island to gather intel for the heist. After completing their stakeout players attempted, to visit the island again, but to no avail. Many fans jumped the gun to blame Rockstar Games on social media for locking them out of exploring the island at their leisure.

Can't believe Rockstar added a map expansion to GTA just to not allow people to actually play on it during free roam. Another miss. — Buchmn (@Buchmn) December 15, 2020

NEWS: As expected, the new Cayo Perico Island is NOT available to explore in Free Roam. #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/WFiZywT0EQ — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) December 15, 2020

Advertisement

Since then Rockstar has updated their official patch notes to set the record straight that yes, Cayo Perico island is available to explore in free roam. Players must simply complete the heist once, after which the island will be open for exploration, solo or with friends. The official patch notes describe it as:

"The Cayo Perico Island has been added to GTA Online. The Island consists of several different key locations that players can explore while scoping for the Heist, including a beach party where new DJ collective Keinemusik performs an exclusive set. Upon completing the Heist as leader, players can return to the Cayo Perico beach party at their convenience and invite others along for the journey."

Rockstar has also confirmed that the submarine HQ, named Kosatka, is a driveable property, and that it is the official base of operations for the Cayo Perico heist.

"The Kosatka has been added to GTA Online. The Kosatka is a new driveable Submarine property that acts as a base of operations for planning The Cayo Perico Heist. The Kosatka can be customized with Guided Missiles, a Sonar Station, and a Weapon Workshop. The Kosatka also comes with a Moon Pool where players can store the new Sparrow, Kraken Avisa and Pegassi Toreador vehicles."

Also Read: GTA Online Winter Update 2020: How to begin the Cayo Perico Heist