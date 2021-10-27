GTA Trilogy: What fans should know about its release date

There are several release dates that GTA Trilogy fans should know about.

Some of them pertain to digital and physical releases, not to mention how the mobile ones differ. For example, 11 November 2021, is the date when the GTA Trilogy will be made available digitally.

By comparison, its physical release date is 7 December 2021. Mobile fans will have to wait until the first half of 2022 to play the GTA Trilogy. Rockstar Games hasn't provided a specific date for Android or iOS.

Still, players should know some minor facts before the GTA Trilogy's release date arrives.

Everything fans need to know about the GTA Trilogy's release date

There are two GTA Trilogy posts under Rockstar Games' official Newswire, both of which detail some key information about the game's release dates. It's spread throughout both articles, so here is a quick summary:

11 November 2021, is for digital copies.

7 December 2021, is for physical copies.

The first half of 2022 is for Android and iOS.

This Trilogy will consist of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Currently, pre-orders are priced at $59.99. Rockstar Games has released a brief trailer and several photos highlighting the game, so players can always check it out to learn more.

Digital release date

The GTA Trilogy's first release date is for digital copies (Image via Rockstar Games)

The game's release date is 11 November 2021, for digital retailers. The following stores will have it:

PlayStation Store

Microsoft Store (Xbox)

Nintendo eShop

Rockstar Games Launcher

Rockstar Games makes no mention of Steam or the Epic Games Store. Interestingly enough, they mentioned the PS5 getting a copy of the game, but it's not listed under the physical release date section.

Hence, using the PlayStation Store will be a PS5 player's best chance of getting the game.

Physical release date

The GTA Trilogy consists of three iconic titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Trilogy's physical release date is 7 December 2021. Rockstar Games states that:

"...a physical release for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on December 7."

As one can see, the PlayStation 5 isn't listed in this section. Either way, the mentioned consoles are getting the game almost a month early via digital means.

Still, consoles like the Nintendo Switch are getting a physical copy. Some prefer having a physical copy of all of their games, so this is a big deal to them.

Mobile release date

The GTA Trilogy improves several aspects about the original games, including their graphics (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games hasn't given fans an exact release date for the GTA Trilogy on Android and iOS devices. Instead, they state:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"In addition, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be coming to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022."

The first half of 2022 can be any date from 1 January 2022, to 30 June 2021. Rockstar Games will likely announce the actual release date for mobile devices once it's ready.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Which version of the GTA Trilogy will you get? A digital copy A physical copy 1 votes so far