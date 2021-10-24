Fans love the GTA Trilogy: Why this collection of legendary games is so significant

It's hard to state how influential the original GTA Trilogy was for millions of gamers back then.

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion. Thanks to it, many games have had a resurgence in popularity, some of which were less successful than the three GTA games. One can look at Rockstar Games' Twitter and notice that the GTA Trilogy Tweets get substantially more likes than anything associated with GTA 5, Online, or RDR2.

There is a large subsection of fans looking forward to the GTA Trilogy and what it represents. It's a collection of three legendary games that have noticeable improvements over the original titles (not including mods).

Looking at why fans love the GTA Trilogy and the games that associated with it

This tweet is Rockstar Games' second most-liked tweet in history (only being behind the initial announcement of the GTA Trilogy). In fact, all five of Rockstar Games' top five most liked tweets involve the GTA Trilogy.

The initial video announcement has 360.6K likes. The above tweet has 171.9K likes. A tweet announcing all three games will make up the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition got 54.9K likes. Release date information garnered 32.1K likes. Rockstar Games thanking their fans after the initial announcement had 29.9K likes.

The GTA Trilogy is essentially a remaster of some old beloved titles with some minor tweaks. It's a simple concept, but some fans love it. Naturally, it has also led to some fans complaining about the direction the GTA Trilogy is going.

Some fans like the changes

The GTA Trilogy makes noticeable improvements over the original games. The above tweet showcases a good example of that. On the left side is Tommy Vercetti in the original game. One can see a blocky hand, sharp polygons, and less dynamic lighting compared to the image on the right.

The graphics are noticeably better, and it still maintains the classic look some fans love. It isn't just people on Twitter who seem to like the concept of what the new GTA Trilogy represents.

DarkViperAU brings up a good point about how this collection of classics isn't meant to compete with modern AAA games. The GTA Trilogy is intended to capture the same look and feel as the original games.

There is an entire generation of players whose first game was GTA 5. There is a good chance that they've never checked out the original trilogy. As popular as the three games are, they're not relevant to modern audiences.

By releasing the GTA Trilogy, Rockstar Games allows a whole new generation of gamers to experience something legendary. As DarkViperAU says, it puts the game to the forefront.

The GTA Trilogy will be available on several platforms

Another great aspect about the new GTA Trilogy is that Nintendo fans can play the game legally. There are no hoops to go through, and they have the bonus of playing the game with Gyro controls.

The GTA Trilogy has some noticeable improvements that will make it an appealing option. While the original games have some excellent mods, the GTA Trilogy will be easier for casual players.

Thus, it's an exciting prospect that these three great games will be relevant for the public once again.

