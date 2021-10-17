Why the GTA Trilogy being on the Nintendo Switch is a big deal

The GTA Trilogy has been confirmed to be on the Nintendo Switch.

No mainline GTA game has been on a Nintendo platform since GTA 2 on Game Boy Color. Since then, GTA Advance and GTA Chinatown Wars were made as side GTA titles, but the latter was the final GTA game to appear on a Nintendo console.

These consoles are infamous for being technologically inferior to whatever Sony and Microsoft are offering. Not to mention, Nintendo targets a different audience compared to those two companies. Hence, there has been a noticeable lack of any GTA title on something like the Switch.

It's unknown what differences the GTA Trilogy will have on the Nintendo Switch compared to other platforms. Still, it's a step in the right direction for fans of this hybrid console.

The GTA Trilogy being on the Nintendo Switch is a bigger deal than one might think

Rockstar Games' official announcement for the GTA Trilogy states that the game will be on several video game platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. The other platforms make sense, but it's the first GTA game on a Nintendo platform in over a decade.

Not to mention, none of the original games from the GTA Trilogy were ever on a Nintendo console. There was a recent trend of people modding their Nintendo Switch to include the three games, but that was unofficial.

By comparison, the GTA Trilogy is an official title supported by Rockstar Games to run on the Nintendo Switch.

Gives players an idea of how intense the GTA Trilogy will be

Although Rockstar Games hasn't shown anything officially, one can deduce that the games won't be as intensive as other AAA games. The GTA Trilogy will be on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, so it can't be that big.

A leak (shown in the above Tweet) discusses the minimum requirements for the GTA Trilogy on PC. By reference, GTA 5's minimum requirements are generally higher (as a 2013 game).

Hence, it would make sense for players to run the GTA Trilogy on their Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, but not something like GTA 5.

On the one hand, this means that fans shouldn't expect something like 4K ultra ray tracing settings. The games will look better than the original titles, but it won't be something absurd like other modern AAA video games can showcase.

A GTA game on a Nintendo system

Grand Theft Auto used to have some history with Nintendo, but that has fallen to the wayside in recent years. However, the Nintendo Switch is the seventh best-selling console of all time. Money talks, so it makes sense that Nintendo fans finally get a Grand Theft Auto game to play.

If the game sells well, then it would be an incentive for Rockstar to continue selling on that market. Likewise, a poor performance would detract from the likelihood of more GTA games on a Nintendo platform.

It's an exciting time for a Nintendo fan. Some of them haven't had the opportunity to play the old games, so there is a lot at stake regarding the trilogy's success.

