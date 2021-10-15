“Three iconic cities, three epic stories” - content from upcoming GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition support article by Rockstar leaked

A new GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition leak discusses some of the game's content that players should expect.

The leak starts with "Three iconic cities, three epic stories." This is from a Rockstar Games' support article and details some of the "modern gameplay enhancements" that players were wondering about a week ago.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition content leaked from Rockstar's support article

Fans can get the following information on what to expect from the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

Better lighting.

Upgrades to the in-game environment.

High-resolution textures.

Increased draw distances.

GTA 5 controls and targeting.

The leak even includes "and much more." Hence, there might even be more to the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition that fans are yet to learn. All of these leaks are attributed to a user on the GTA forums known as alloc8or.

The main takeaway that might surprise some gamers is that the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is the last bullet point about the GTA 5-style control scheme. Modern players often criticize the older games' control scheme, so it looks like it will be modernized for their enjoyment.

The second half of the leak (not pictured in the above Tweet) states:

"By purchasing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition from store.rockstargames.com or the Rockstar Games Launcher by January 5th, 2022, you’ll receive a $10 discount on your next purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher or Rockstar Web Stores on qualifying products of $15 or more (exchange rates apply). Discount expires January 16th, 2022. For complete details/terms, https://support.rockstargames.com/articles/4407663218067."

The second half of the leak includes information about discounts related to the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. Essentially, players who buy the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on the Rockstar Games Launcher can get $10 off products that cost $15 or more.

The deal is limited to a specific time frame, hinting at when the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is supposed to be released. Naturally, it must come out before January 5, 2022, for this deal to be possible.

The URL provided in the article does not currently work (that URL is intended for the discount and not this entire leak). However, the information has gone viral, so some skeptical players might still be curious to know what's happening with the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

How trustworthy are these GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition leaks?

Naturally, the denizens of the GTA forums were skeptical of the recent leaks. However, it's worth noting that alloc8or (the original leaker) has leaked information about other GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition news in the past. An example is that they were involved in some of the leaks related to its achievements.

alloc8or is also responsible for some of the leaks shown above. It gives an insight into what players can expect the game to look like on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Individual games include the game's original title, followed by "The Definitive Edition."

So if all of this information is true, then the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is shaping into more than a simple port. GTA 5-style controls would drastically change how the original games were meant to be played.

It also gives players a better idea of what the updated graphics will look like in the game. All of this information is still available on the GTA forums and is one of the recommended comments to view.

The other comment includes alloc8r's post about the PC requirements.

