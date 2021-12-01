New GTA Trilogy update patch notes, plus news on the physical copies’ release dates being delayed

Today is a big day for GTA Trilogy news, as Rockstar Games has released new information on a delay for the release date of its physical copies.

Not only that, but there is also a new update for the game being released today. The update is now available for:

PC

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

The Nintendo Switch version will get an update in the upcoming days, although it isn't specified when that will happen. Still, this recent has fixed numerous problems that fans have with the GTA Trilogy.

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport



This contains several fixes and will also be available for the Nintendo Switch in the coming days: A new Title Update is now available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.This contains several fixes and will also be available for the Nintendo Switch in the coming days: support.rockstargames.com/articles/44116… A new Title Update is now available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.This contains several fixes and will also be available for the Nintendo Switch in the coming days: support.rockstargames.com/articles/44116…

The above Tweet includes a link to the recent GTA Trilogy update's patch notes. Some fixes range from improving the game's stability to fixing some of the game's notorious spelling errors. There are numerous fixes, so players are strongly recommended to check out the patch notes to get a full idea.

Naturally, this recent update affects all three games of the GTA Trilogy. Here is a brief overview of some of the fixes:

Improved stability across all three games

Several spelling error fixes

Added the cinematic camera

Minor rain fixes

Fixed some radio station pauses

Fixed some texture issues

A few minor bugs

Some objects now properly rotate

New menu sounds for GTA 3 and Vice City

The new release date for physical copies of the GTA Trilogy plus more information on the recent update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed.



Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022.



Check your local retailer for availability. The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed.Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022.Check your local retailer for availability. https://t.co/6avP8yp6la

While significant, the patch notes aren't the only thing worth noting. Rockstar Games recently announced on Twitter that physical copies for the game had been delayed. Originally, Rockstar Games stated:

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available digitally on November 11 through the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store on Xbox, Nintendo eShop, and the Rockstar Games Launcher, with a physical release for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4 on December 7."

The above Tweet indicates that is no longer the case. Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PS4 gamers can now get a physical copy on December 17, 2021 (rather than December 7, 2021).

Nintendo Switch players will have to wait even longer, as the system's new physical release date is sometime in early 2022. It's a vague date, so they'll have to be patient for more news on that front.

Although the delayed physical release date might disappoint some fans, the above Reddit post showcases how lengthy some of these recent fixes were. It essentially displays a picture of the recent GTA Trilogy patch notes.

Rockstar Games hasn't stated that this is the last update for the GTA Trilogy, so fans can still expect more to be fixed in the future.

