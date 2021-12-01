5 GTA Trilogy mods that make the game feel more “definitive”

Many gamers are eagerly awaiting to see how modders can fix a broken game with their GTA Trilogy mods.

It's still a new scene, but there are several promising mods to download and install. This article will primarily showcase some graphical mods and one mod that restores some cut content. After all, the original games had great graphic mods, so some GTA Trilogy players might wish to improve on that front.

It's worth noting that most GTA Trilogy mods focus on GTA San Andreas. It was the most popular game to mod out of the three original titles, so some things never change.

Five GTA Trilogy mods that greatly improve the game

5) Tommy Vercetti (The Definitive Edition)

The new Tommy Vercetti (Image via Nexus Mods)

One of the main goals of the GTA Trilogy was to make a port of the old games, but with several improvements. The quality-of-life updates, such as the weapon wheel, are an excellent addition. However, the game's graphics and art direction are more of a mixed bag.

Some parts of the game's environment can look great, but certain character models either seem off or downright bad. For example, Tommy Vercetti's appearance has been subject to numerous criticisms in the GTA Trilogy.

This mod intends to make him look more faithful to the original game, and it does a great job at that.

Players can check out that mod here.

4) Better Road Textures

An example of GTA 3's better road textures (Image via Nexus Mods)

Graphics mods are limited at the moment, but Better Road Textures is a good GTA Trilogy mod. As the name implies, it makes the roads look better than before. The new textures fit in well with the surrounding environment, so it won't look jarring like some other graphics mods tend to do.

It's just an update to the road's textures, and there is no absurd amount of water to try and make it look better.

Players can check out GTA 3 mod here.

Players can check out the GTA Vice City mod here.

3) GTA SA - Project Revitalized - The Definitive Edition

A screenshot from this GTA Trilogy mod (Image via Nexus Mods)

As GTA San Andreas is the most popular out of the original GTA Trilogy, many of the game's mods focus on it. In this case, it's better textured to help make the game more visually appealing. The new games look better than the original titles, but mods helped make the latter more attractive.

A mod like this one helps nudge the former to be more equal. The best part about this one, in particular, is that the author is making updates to it from time to time. Hence, it has the potential to look even better down the road.

Players can check out that mod here.

2) Better Rain

The popular Better Rain mod (Image via Nexus Mods)

The GTA Trilogy's rain was legendarily bad at its release. Unfortunately, its rain effects are still less than desirable. Mods can help fix that problem, and the Better Rain mod is one of the most popular GTA Trilogy mods of all time.

It works for all three titles, making it valuable for fans who prefer to play all three games. It's a simple change, but it fixes one of the most hated parts about the new games.

Players can check out that mod here.

1) All Radio Songs Restored

Fans who loved the cut songs can rejoice (Image via Rockstar Games)

Losing specific radio songs in the GTA Trilogy makes the game feel incomplete. In this department, it's one of the few things that are objectively worse than the original games, as it's just lost content. Fortunately, there exist several mods to remedy that problem.

More specifically, this mod focuses primarily on GTA San Andreas's cut radio stations. Still, that's the most popular game of the GTA Trilogy, making this a worthwhile mod to download.

Players can check out that mod here.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

