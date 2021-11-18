5 GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mods worth downloading

Although the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is still a new game, some players might enjoy plenty of its current mods.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition currently has a ton of problems. Fortunately, mods can fix some of them. Its modding scene is still new and undeveloped, but there is much promise based on the current mods' quality.

It's worth noting that all of these mods come from Nexus Mods, which requires players to log in to download them. Still, signing up is easy, and it won't take up much of a player's time.

Five minor GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mods to download

5) HUD Toggle

Hiding the HUD can allow the player to take some nice screenshots (Image via Nexus Mods)

This mod essentially allows the player to toggle the HUD on or off. Its default command on PC is "K," and it works for all three games. If pressing "K" isn't ideal for the player, they can change it in the d3dx.ini file.

Otherwise, this mod does exactly what its name implies. It's terrific for players who want to take pictures of the game without any pesky HUD obscuring something.

Players can check out this GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mod by clicking here.

4) Simple Reticle

The old reticle looks clunkier by comparison (Image via Nexus Mods)

A GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mod that changes how the reticle looks is minor but much appreciated. The old reticle was classic, but this mod shows how a simple dot can suffice in its place.

This mod works for all three games in the trilogy. It doesn't affect anything about how the player shoots except the reticle it displays.

Players can check out this GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mod by clicking here.

3) Tommy Vercetti (The Definitive Edition)

An example of an improved Tommy Vercetti (Image via Nexus Mods)

Many players have complained that Tommy Vercetti looks terrible in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. That's partially because the new model makes him less faithful to the original game. Predictably, there is a mod to fix this issue.

It simply changes a few details about Tommy Vercetti's model to make him resemble the original one more.

Players can check out this GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mod by clicking here.

2) Gun Runner fast completed

Normally, this mission is impossible on PC (Image via Nexus Mods)

Gun Runner is a mission that's literally impossible for PC players. This problematic mission comes from the GTA Vice City portion of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Usually, players would try to pick up the crate of weaponry, but the game makes it so the player passes through it instead.

As a result, one can't beat it via the usual method. Thankfully, there exist several mods that allow players to bypass this embarrassing flaw. This example doesn't make the mission work like it used to, as it instead now instantly passes when the player destroys one of the target Waltons.

Still, that's a better alternative than being unable to 100% the game.

Players can check out this GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mod by clicking here.

1) Better Rain

An example of how rain looks with this mod on (Image via Nexus Mods)

One of the most infamous and disliked changes in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is how rain looks in the game. For some players, it's overbearing and clutters the screen. Not to mention, it follows the camera awkwardly and doesn't work well on nearby water surfaces.

This mod fixes some of those problems, and it's the most popular GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mod within the first week of the game's launch. Currently, it works with all three games, and there are two versions of this mod:

One with a ripple effect

One without a ripple effect

Players can check out this GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mod by clicking here.

