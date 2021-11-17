5 issues with GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that Rockstar needs to fix immediately

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has been out for a few days now. While many players are enjoying their walk down memory lane, others are extremely mad at Rockstar Games for releasing such a broken game.

The GTA Trilogy was released on November 11, and the game has many bugs that make the game unplayable. There are many complaints from fans, with some even asking for a refund. The title has disappointed many fans, and Rockstar Games might lose its hard-earned reputation by pulling off a stunt like this.

Five biggest issues with GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

5) Broken character models

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU The more I see of the GTA Trilogy the more I understand why Rockstar took down the fan remaster mods.

Yikes..

Even just playing the first 3 hours had some characters looking really bad. As I said, game ranges from like a 4 to 7 in quality, while the original is consistently a 6. The more I see of the GTA Trilogy the more I understand why Rockstar took down the fan remaster mods.Yikes..Even just playing the first 3 hours had some characters looking really bad. As I said, game ranges from like a 4 to 7 in quality, while the original is consistently a 6. https://t.co/KUYj1EvMJe

In many instances, the character models in the game look obnoxiously bad. Some of them have their faces melting while the others have disfigured bodies. Many pieces of clothing are missing texture which makes the game look extremely poor. These characters are supposed to look polished, and for most, they look lazily done.

4) Frame rate problems

The games all face a bad frame rate fluctuation. Players are reporting 16-30fps on the PS5, which is not playable. Rockstar Games has promised players that they will get to enjoy GTA Trilogy at 60fps, even at 4k. It is clearly visible that the games are not optimized, and Rockstar needs to fix this to make the title playable.

3) Poor rendering of text

Bad text renders (Image via screenshot from GTA Trilogy)

There are many billboards and store signs with text that look like they have been slapped on using MS paint. There is no depth or detailed texture to the billboards. Although this is a minor issue, it beats the process of the games being a remaster. Many players wonder if the Trilogy is worth buying because the original games seem to be much better than the remasters.

2) Bad rain effects

The rain effects in GTA Trilogy were tweaked to make the game look better. This attempt to include better rain effects ended up making the game unplayable. Many players complain that they can't see a single thing on the screen once it starts raining.

1) Broken Missions and Mini games

Having broken missions and mini games that make the game crash is unacceptable for gamers. Many tasks in the GTA Trilogy either crash the games or get the protagonist stuck at one position upon retrying the mission. This usually makes players stop playing the title.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar