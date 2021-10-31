5 GTA San Andreas features that will be more exciting in the remastered GTA Trilogy

GTA San Andreas is a timeless classic. Many players argue that it is the best GTA title created. With the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, many players can't wait to see their favorite game as a part of the HD series. The GTA Trilogy will be released on November 11, and although players have been to Los Santos as a part of the HD universe in GTA 5, places like Las Venturas and San Fierro are unexplored.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is probably the most anticipated among the games due to its intense story and immersive world. Many features were added to GTA San Andreas, which players got to experience first in the game, and the Definitive Edition will be bringing back those experiences with a whole new look.

GTA San Andreas: Five features that will be more interesting in the remastered GTA Trilogy

5) BMX

The BMX is the first vehicle that players see when they start the story mode of GTA San Andreas. The BMX was introduced to the series in this title. Players get to experience it as soon as they get started in the game. Many fans can't wait to launch the game to watch CJ quote, " Ahh Sh*t here we go again" while walking towards the BMX to head to Grove Street.

4) Girlfriends

Having Girlfriends is a unique feature that GTA San Andreas introduced to the series in the title. Players can start relationships with a few interesting characters with unique personalities. Taking them out on dates to complete the meter of them liking you to win rewards is probably one of the best ways to unlock things in the GTA series. Players can't wait to go through the experience in HD graphics while charming a few girls in the game.

3) Swimming

Before GTA San Andreas, any water body in the game was a death spot. Once the players fell into the water, they would instantly die and respawn at the hospital. In GTA San Andreas, players could finally swim and explore the water bodies in the game. Many players can't wait to see how beautiful marine life looks in the game's Definitive Edition.

2) Gang wars

The Gang war system is probably one of the best features of GTA San Andreas. This added a fun and unique gameplay element where players had to control areas of the city to make them a part of the gang's territory. This feature was the reason the game became the favorite of many players. For players to win over San Andreas in the Definitive Edition will be more rewarding as they have a grasp over a more realistic world.

1) Jetpack

The Jetpack is by far the best way to travel around San Andreas. Players can use weapons while flying around using the Jetpack, which makes them so effective. Players can unlock the Jetpack in the game by completing the mission 'Black Project' or can spawn it using cheats. Flying around using the Jetpack in the Definitive Editions of GTA San Andreas is something most players are looking forward to.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar