Players uncovered hidden data from the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Dataminers found leftover data from the game files of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

This is major news for beta hunters in the GTA community. Rockstar accidentally left behind mission and text sources in their code. Thanks to this hidden data, players can get a look behind the scenes. There is so much valuable information in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

GTA YouTuber Vadim M has been compiling such information. He continues to give progress on what is being uncovered in the game files. These data leaks were certainly never meant to be found, since Rockstar had to remove these games from their store.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition unintentionally leaks hidden data for players to find

Vadim M. @NationalPepper

Looking through the mission sources is more fun.

This is what you can find by lurking through "Green Sabre" sources.



Found by To be honest, I haven't even launched any game yet.Looking through the mission sources is more fun.This is what you can find by lurking through "Green Sabre" sources.Found by @rollschuh2282 To be honest, I haven't even launched any game yet.Looking through the mission sources is more fun.This is what you can find by lurking through "Green Sabre" sources.Found by @rollschuh2282 https://t.co/VKx9U0y76G

There is a lot to unpack here for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Vadim M is still combing through the game files to find anything interesting. Keep in mind that not everything has been uncovered so far. Having said that, it's a fascinating look into the development history of these games.

Dataminers went through the game files

Vadim M. @NationalPepper The Switch version is the Holy Grail for people, who likes behind the scenes. They leaked almost everything for the original trilogy. It includes:

Script sources...

Text sources...

Internal tools...

Some other weird files... The Switch version is the Holy Grail for people, who likes behind the scenes. They leaked almost everything for the original trilogy. It includes:Script sources...Text sources...Internal tools...Some other weird files... https://t.co/FjvONzbeNh

Everything from text to scripts has been exposed in these files. A lot of this information is very technical, yet it serves a historical purpose. Dataminers can look into the development of the original games, which is seemingly leftover in these game files.

Most of this information is from the Switch version of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Vadim M is still going through the beta game strings, so it will take a while before everything is known.

What are some key takeaways from the data leaks?

Vadim M. @NationalPepper There is even a file with beta game strings, where Ballas were still Flats. There is even a file with beta game strings, where Ballas were still Flats. https://t.co/6Gh8HdCRLi

Remember, a lot of this information is still ongoing. There is no doubt that more will be revealed in the very near future. It's likely that Vadim M will post a full video on YouTube once everything is compiled. The following information is mainly relevant to GTA San Andreas.

For starters, the Ballas were still called the Flats in the beta game strings. That's how early these scripts were made for the original trilogy. The files also contain text strings for cut missions and characters. There was supposed to be a San Fiero character known as Kylie, but was eventually taken out.

Again, there's more information that has yet to be revealed from these game files.

For those wondering, Hot Coffee cannot be enabled

Vadim M. @NationalPepper If you wonder, the Hot Coffee code is present in every version of the game, it just doesn't work in later re-releases.

1. There are no naked/semi naked GF models.

2. No Hot Coffee animations. If you wonder, the Hot Coffee code is present in every version of the game, it just doesn't work in later re-releases.1. There are no naked/semi naked GF models.2. No Hot Coffee animations. https://t.co/RB8X9ygqNY

Speaking of San Andreas, players might be wondering about the infamous Hot Coffee mod. According to Vadim M, the code still exists but can no longer function properly. All the animations were removed in this version, which is what Rockstar has done for every re-release.

These data leaks explain why the servers went down

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. support.rockstargames.com The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions. We're sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon. support.rockstargames.com

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is still inaccessible for PC owners. Rockstar has directly stated that they need to remove these game files. In the meantime, players have to wait even longer. Many were unhappy with the recent events, with some even demanding refunds.

Interestingly, a few of the cut music tracks were still in the game files. They just can't normally be played in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

N4G @N4G Report: GTA The Trilogy Missing Music Tracks & Dev Notes Datamined dlvr.it/SCS9h5 Report: GTA The Trilogy Missing Music Tracks & Dev Notes Datamined dlvr.it/SCS9h5 https://t.co/2Egsq725GA

Some players have speculated that Rockstar wanted to avoid a potential lawsuit from music companies. As a result, they removed the hidden songs from the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul