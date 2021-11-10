Is the GTA Trilogy worth buying on the Nintendo Switch?

The GTA Trilogy will likely be a worthwhile purchase for the Nintendo Switch, but one should think about the pros and cons beforehand.

Whichever platform a player buys the GTA Trilogy for is up to their personal preferences. For the Nintendo Switch, it's vital to take advantage of what the console offers over its competitors.

Naturally, it will be the only console that fans can use to play on the go (until the GTA Trilogy is ported to mobile devices in the first half of 2022). That is a huge boon in its favor, but it's not the only thing to consider.

Looking at the advantages and disadvantages of buying the GTA Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch

The freedom of playing on the go

Players can watch this game's cutscenes on the go, as well (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's worth starting with the most significant advantage that the Nintendo Switch version can offer. Fans using a controller will find this version of the GTA Trilogy to be the best option for mobility.

Best of all, it's optional. If one wishes to play the game docked the entire time, they're free to do so. The GTA Trilogy player has the freedom to go wherever they want with this popular system.

Weaker graphics

A screenshot of the GTA Trilogy from the Nintendo Switch (Image via Rockstar Games)

Just as its mobility is the game's greatest advantage, it also plays a factor in its most noticeable disadvantage. The Nintendo Switch has weaker specs compared to the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Naturally, this means that games will look better on those platforms compared to the Nintendo Switch. The lighting is generally inferior on this console compared to other alternatives.

Touch screen & Gyro aiming

The Gyro shooting should help with GTA 3's portion a lot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Console players tend to have notoriously lousy aim compared to PC players, thanks to the limitations of a controller. Fortunately, Gyro aiming can help even the playing field for Switch owners, as it's far more responsive than relying only on a joystick.

Players can also use the touch screen for the camera and menu. Hence, the Nintendo Switch isn't just a mobile option for fans to consider.

Hefty size

This file size should account for all three games (Image via Rockstar Games)

19.9 GB isn't much for a modern game, but it's relatively large for the Nintendo Switch. Since the original Nintendo Switch has a 32GB storage capacity, gamers might wish to invest in a micro SD card.

As the digital copy will arrive nearly a month before the physical copies, one must contend with the GTA Trilogy's larger-than-average file size on the Nintendo Switch.

Still the GTA Trilogy at its core

It's not as beautiful, but the gameplay features are still solid (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even if it has weaker graphics, the Nintendo Switch version will still contain the same story, characters, and basic gameplay features that fans love. The GTA Trilogy contains three iconic games that players will love on any system.

The Nintendo Switch's flaws are easy to overlook, but its advantages make it one of the most unique options on the market. Hence, players can't go wrong with buying the GTA Trilogy on it unless the optimization is poor.

