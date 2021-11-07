Nintendo Switch version of remastered GTA Trilogy to have downgraded graphics

Several new screenshots for the GTA Definitive Edition trilogy are coming out across various digital stores. This has led to a discovery, one which most players had been expecting.

It has been found out from the Nintendo Switch screenshots of the remastered trilogy that the game will be downgraded for the handheld console. This article features some of the screenshots revealed so far, which look slightly inferior to the PC/console versions.

GTA remastered trilogy news: Nintendo Switch screenshots of the game reveal lower quality graphics compared to other versions

Rockstar Universe @RStarUniverse Looks like Nintendo Switch will be a downgraded version compared to the rest (Not that this wasn't expected). Looks like some interiors are visible on the outside in all the other version, however the Switch version (left) looks like the interiors aren't. #GTATrilogy Looks like Nintendo Switch will be a downgraded version compared to the rest (Not that this wasn't expected). Looks like some interiors are visible on the outside in all the other version, however the Switch version (left) looks like the interiors aren't. #GTATrilogy https://t.co/Fy5JpTwqdt

GTA fans can see how different the Switch version (on the left) looks compared to the PC/console versions in the above pictures. While the lighting seems much more advanced than the original games, several new features are missing.

The remastered games feature transparent windows, which show the interiors, a recently discovered feature. These are most likely to be parallax interiors, a feature seen in many modern games which have no enterable interiors. Here are some more screenshots in the following tweet:

These screenshots look a bit less visually appealing than the PC/console editions. However, they are still much more advanced than the original trilogy. The character models and reflections are superior to what the original games had. The reason for having downgraded graphics is because of the limited hardware of the Switch.

All the screenshots can also be viewed directly from these links:

Denis Play @paudsales @TheeMockingjqy @RStarUniverse I'm a Nintendo user, and I know the capacities of the console, that's why I can't get angry with the devs, they've made their best effort for running on switch, and obviously that means sacrifices. But I'm cool with it, at least now all the users can play this remasters @TheeMockingjqy @RStarUniverse I'm a Nintendo user, and I know the capacities of the console, that's why I can't get angry with the devs, they've made their best effort for running on switch, and obviously that means sacrifices. But I'm cool with it, at least now all the users can play this remasters

A Nintendo Switch is more or less equivalent to a modern high-end smartphone. However, what makes the Switch so capable is that it is far more efficient compared to smartphones. It makes maximum use of its limited hardware, resulting in a handheld console with console-quality graphics.

It can be assumed that the mobile versions would look somewhat similar to the graphics of the Switch version. GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition comes out for PC, consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) and the Switch on November 11.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar