New GTA Trilogy Xbox store screenshots reveal further visual enhancements

The remastered GTA Trilogy is less than a week away from being released, and fans are nervous about how it will turn out. While some players are still waiting for a full gameplay trailer, new screenshots for the remastered games have been released on the Xbox store.

These depict a variety of scenes in the style of cinematic screenshots: two of them are from GTA San Andreas, two from Vice City and one from GTA 3.

GTA Remastered Trilogy news: Xbox store shows fresh screenshots for the games, demonstrating improved graphics

While Rockstar hasn't showcased another trailer, the Xbox store has revealed some fresh new screenshots for the Definitive Edition trilogy. Players can check some of these from the tweet above, or better yet, they can visit the Xbox store link. There are five pictures in total, and players can also check these out from the individual links given below:

An extra image for GTA 3 Definitive Edition is also included in its standalone page.

This image can be found in the above tweet or by clicking on the link for the game's Xbox store page. Fans can also view the full resolution image by clicking on this link.

The images for Grand Theft Auto 3 are both nighttime shots of Liberty City. One of these shows Claude driving a Stallion on the Callahan Bridge while being chased by the cops. The other one shows a subway train on a rainy night.

One of the images for San Andreas shows Big Smoke, Sweet and CJ during the cutscene for the mission Tagging Up Turf. The other one shows CJ with an RPG, leaving behind a trail of destruction, while a Police Maverick shines a spotlight on him.

The Vice City images include a cinematic screenshot of Tommy leaving Ocean View Hotel wearing the crimson red tracksuit. The other one is from the mission cutscene for An Old Friend.

All of these images highlight the vast graphical differences in the new games. Besides the advanced lighting and shadows, the remasters also have better reflections and weather effects. The interiors look much more detailed, with remade textures for the environment and every item and character.

