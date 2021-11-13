GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition leaves players unhappy as many demand refunds

Unsatisfied with the current state of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, some fans are demanding refunds.

As of this writing, the Rockstar Launcher is currently down. It's been this way for nearly an entire day. PC players are at a disadvantage, since they can't play the game they paid $60 for. Needless to say, some fans are very unhappy with Rockstar and its practices.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is already suffering from several issues. One example is the character models, which are heavily criticized for how they look. This has resulted in a high volume of refund demands. Players have been let down by how the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has turned out.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition players are demanding refunds over an unsatisfactory performance

Despite high expectations for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, Rockstar has failed to satisfy demand. Unhappy players are demanding refunds over the current state of the game. This issue has been affecting players on multiple platforms. Here is a rundown on why players want their money back.

The current state of the game

The above Tweet showcases many of the problems with the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Some of the character models are unrecognizable, especially Denise and Old Reece. Their bodies also twist and contort in strange ways. For a series of remastered games, the models seem to look worse than the original.

These graphical issues also extend to the weather. Some players can barely see through the heavy rain particles. This makes it difficult to drive under these conditions. Players on different platforms are reporting several types of problems. What is shown here only scratches the surface.

However, it gets even worse for PC players. Due to server issues, most of them can't even play the game:

IGN @IGN Rockstar has pulled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC, seemingly due to ongoing issues with its Rockstar Games Launcher service that render it unplayable. ign.com/articles/gta-t… Rockstar has pulled Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition from sale on PC, seemingly due to ongoing issues with its Rockstar Games Launcher service that render it unplayable. ign.com/articles/gta-t… https://t.co/maRmkKIjeQ

Some players are demanding refunds

The Lord of Ham @LordXHam Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles. 15 hours and still no one is able to play GTA Trilogy or any Rockstar game for that matter. Where’s my refund at? twitter.com/rockstarsuppor… 15 hours and still no one is able to play GTA Trilogy or any Rockstar game for that matter. Where’s my refund at? twitter.com/rockstarsuppor…

Players have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure. Despite Rockstar's insistence on resolving these issues, some players are having none of it. PC users have it the worst since they still can't play the game. Some of them are warning others not to buy the game on this platform:

Joker @JokerReview



@RockstarGames @RockstarSupport I highly recommend passing on the GTA trilogy for PC. It is complete dogshit performance. Stuttering constantly. Already requested a refund. I highly recommend passing on the GTA trilogy for PC. It is complete dogshit performance. Stuttering constantly. Already requested a refund.@RockstarGames @RockstarSupport

It's not just the PC that is having major issues. Console players are reporting several problems with the game. Here is an example of a PS5 owner unhappy with their purchasing decision:

TheOlikobi @OlikobiTheBald @Kotaku look how many times it crashed on ps5, but will they refund the customer? 😂 got more chance of GTA 6 coming next year, arseholes @RockstarGames @Kotaku look how many times it crashed on ps5, but will they refund the customer? 😂 got more chance of GTA 6 coming next year, arseholes @RockstarGames https://t.co/Ye3MJ0us8u

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition also seems to be crashing for a lot of players. The game is currently unplayable to a large section of the fanbase. Some of them are giving tips on how to demand a refund:

thebrickprince 亗 @thebrickprince



You only need the email you used to buy the game and the Transaction number on the email sent For anyone who needs to issue a refund for the GTA Trilogy from the Rockstar Games launcher due to the abysmal downtime and communication, here's a direct link: support.rockstargames.com/categories/360… You only need the email you used to buy the game and the Transaction number on the email sent For anyone who needs to issue a refund for the GTA Trilogy from the Rockstar Games launcher due to the abysmal downtime and communication, here's a direct link: support.rockstargames.com/categories/360…You only need the email you used to buy the game and the Transaction number on the email sent

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has not had a good launch

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles.

Rockstar is trying to assure fans that such issues will be resolved in a matter of time. Some of their frustrated players don't care to listen:

A Street Shark Named Desire 🔞 @Sharkle_Bunwich @RockstarSupport You're not welcome because I'm not patient nor understanding. I should be able to play my $60 single player experience offline. I can't even play Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V or IV for that matter. Why am I being punished for supporting you? @RockstarSupport You're not welcome because I'm not patient nor understanding. I should be able to play my $60 single player experience offline. I can't even play Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V or IV for that matter. Why am I being punished for supporting you?

Players have been waiting a long time to get their hands on the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Now some of them can't even play the game due to server issues. For those that can play, they suffer frame rate drops and graphical bugs. This is not what the remastered games promised.

It's not a surprise that so many players want a refund. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition failed to meet the most basic expectations.

