5 deleted missions from GTA San Andreas

Not everything can make it to the final version of a game, which makes these cut missions from GTA San Andreas all the more interesting.

All of the info found in this article can be found either in GTA San Andreas's files for the tech-savvy or through a trusted website like The Cutting Room Floor for most normal folk.

Either way, this only includes deleted missions that are known, so anything that was cut and scrubbed from the game altogether isn't eligible for this list.

There are seven noteworthy deleted missions in GTA San Andreas. Holed Up won't be on this list, as it's nothing but a name, which would've presumably taken place after the cut mission, Impounded. Likewise, Roadside Assistances won't be on this list as it's nothing but a name in the GTA San Andreas files.

Five missions that were cut from GTA San Andreas

#5 - All-Terrain Take Down

This mission would've involved CJ taking over some Vagos territories (Image via Rockstar Games)

This mission was supposed to set up CJ and the crew to find out where Big Smoke lived. Big Bear, a largely forgettable character in GTA San Andreas, would've been prominent in this mission. He would aid CJ by letting him know where a Russian associate of Big Smoke would be.

The mission would've involved CJ taking over Vagos territories, with the Russian not being seen in the objective text strangely.

#4 - The Truth is Out There

The Truth would have given CJ this mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Truth is Out There is an infamous mission that was recreated by DeeZire and is often associated with being the real mission. However, it's simply a recreation of this mission with what is known, and it is not the original cut mission at all.

Instead, the mission includes brief dialog and some mission text. It's incredibly brief, and it even calls Area 69 by a different name: Area 51.

Most GTA San Andreas fans are aware that Area 69 is a spoof of Area 51, so it's amusing that the dialog wasn't updated then.

#3 - Tanked Up

The RC Tiger would've likely been involved in this mission (Image via GTA Wiki)

The mission would've taken place between the infamous Supply Lines... and New Model Army, and it would have also involved RC vehicles. There are no objectives listed in the in-game data, so all GTA San Andreas players have to go off of is some dialog.

Apparently, Zero thought Berkley was dead after Supply Lines... and was bored, wondering what he was going to do now. He hears some rumblings and sends CJ off to deal with it. There are also some voice lines from two unknown characters.

Zero: "Oh dear God - Berkley is alive?"

#2 - Doberman

Doberman is a mission that makes it into the final version of GTA San Andreas, except its premise is entirely different from the original version. In the cut version, players had to stop a character called Poncho from being arrested by somebody called Officer Carver.

No objectives are found in the in-game data, all GTA San Andreas players have to glean from this mission is some dialog. An example of some lines from Officer Tenpenny can be seen below:

"CARL! GET OVER HERE! Now you listen to me, you sanctimonious piece of sh*t, Poncho is my man and the DEA don't touch my asset, that's just the f****** law!"

#1 - Impounded

Unlike many of the other cut missions in GTA San Andreas, Impounded is a mission where players can figure out what the main premise was supposed to be.

It would have been unlocked after High Stakes, Low Rider, and it would have introduced the player to the somewhat buggy feature found in the final game known as impound garages.

CJ was absolutely livid when he found out his vehicle was towed away. The police also have voice lines for this mission, and there are objectives that GTA San Andreas players could find on resources like The Cutting Room Floor.

