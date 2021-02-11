5 ideas and cut content from previous GTA games

Not all ideas make it into a GTA game, with some of them ending up as cut content that most fans would never be aware of.

Sometimes an idea becomes cut content just because it doesn't fit with the storyline of that GTA game. Other times, it gets replaced by a more interesting version.

Of course, cut content is a massive topic to discuss, as there is a ton of scrapped content worth mentioning. Likewise, not all cut content is major; some of them are just minor revisions compared to the final product.

The fascinating thing about these ideas is that some fans can envision what an earlier build would've looked like. Fans might even feel like these ideas were too good to be unused, and that's only including ideas and cut content that was well-documented.

Inevitably, some ideas and cut content were lost to history, so this article will focus on the great ones that have been preserved somewhere for fans to see.

Ideas and cut content from previous GTA games

#5 - Darkel (GTA III)

Darkel is a prime example of a character that has been cut entirely from GTA. His model still exists, and his voice actor, Bill Fiore, was credited in GTA III.

Darkel is a prime example of a character that has been cut entirely from GTA. His model still exists, and his voice actor, Bill Fiore, was credited in GTA III.

Rockstar Games confirmed that Darkel would've given out five missions, one of which was "I Scream, You Scream." That mission would've had a different purpose, as Darkel would've wanted Claude to hurt innocent pedestrians as opposed to El Burro's strategy to hurt Forelli Thugs.

Rockstar has denied several rumors regarding Darkel's cut missions. There was never a plan to have Claude blow up a school bus full of children, just as there was no mission reminiscent of the 9/11 attacks.

Rockstar claims that Darkel was cut just because his missions weren't that interesting, but his model and name still exists in GTA III's code

#4 - Kittens (GTA Vice City)

Candy Suxxx's photos are different across countries (Image via TCRF)

Sometimes an idea is finalized in some parts of the world, only to be removed in some versions abroad. A prime example of this is the photos related to Candy Suxxx that players can find scattered around GTA Vice City.

In most parts of the world, it's Candy Suxxx depicted suggestively. In Japan, pictures of kittens and flowers are present instead due to CERO regulations.

The idea of Tommy Vercetti getting a picture of a kitten from Candy Suxxx might seem like a creative joke, but some of the other photos just stand out in the context of GTA Vice City. The 80s were known for many things, but pictures of kittens with photoshopped eyes weren't among them.

#3 - Successfully using Hush Smush (GTA V)

GTA V has booty calls available for interested players (Image via TCRF)

GTA V doesn't really have girlfriends like GTA San Andreas and GTA IV, but it still has booty calls available to interested players. Surprisingly, there was an idea where players could use Hush Smush (a parody website of Ashley Madison) to presumably use it for romantic activities.

Three unused images exist, one for Michael De Santa, one for Amanda De Santa, and one from Trevor Philips. These photos looked exactly as one would envision for a dating profile, but alas, no protagonist can make use of this feature (wasting $500 for nothing). Interestingly enough, Franklin doesn't have a photo associated with the website.

#2 - Horses (GTA V)

Surprisingly, horses have never shown up in the GTA series. Other animals are present throughout the GTA series, especially in GTA V. Sharks, cats, and dogs are present, but horses are strangely absent.

Surprisingly, horses have never shown up in the GTA series. Other animals are present throughout the GTA series, especially in GTA V. Sharks, cats, and dogs are present, but horses are strangely absent.

Considering that Blaine County would be a perfect place to have them, it is bizarre that there are no horses there. This is excluding the one that shows up briefly in the intro of "Fame or Shame" (a visual joke of flogging a dead horse).

However, existing code suggests that horses were intended to show up in GTA 5. Michael, Franklin, and Trevor all have audio files for when they hit a horse with their vehicle, while there seems to be data for horse reins.

It's unknown why this idea became cut content, so equestrians will have to look towards a game like Red Dead Redemption to spend their time with their beloved ponies.

#1 - Hot Coffee (GTA San Andreas)

Hot Coffee caused a lot of controversy for Rockstar Games (Image via TV Tropes)

Hot Coffee is easily the most memorable cut content of any GTA game. The amount of controversy it caused was unparalleled, causing Take-Two to lose over $20 million thanks to lawsuits related to it.

In fact, GTA San Andreas was recalled in some locations and had its rating changed to "Adults Only" in some parts of the world (although Rockstar would completely patch out the minigame so GTA San Andreas could return to its original rating).

Hot Coffee was a minigame based on sex in GTA San Andreas, somewhat similar to the dancing minigame still in the final product. Players had an excitement meter to fill up, and doing some actions like pushing up and down in rhythm would raise the meter. It was primitive, but it was cut content for a reason.

