Lazlow Jones leaves Rockstar, what does that mean for GTA?

(image credits: gamespredator)
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 20 Aug 2020, 09:13 IST
Lazlow Jones, a famous American radio personality, actor, and voice artist has featured multiple times in several of Rockstar's projects, including the GTA franchise.

He has even appeared as a fictional version of himself, mostly in GTA V, as host of the reality TV show 'Fame or Shame.' Lazlow has been extensively involved with Rockstar over the years and has taken part in several of their projects, such as GTA Vice City, Max Payne, and the Red Dead Redemption games.

To newer fans, he is most famous for his role in GTA V. But to older fans of the GTA franchise, he is remembered for his work on many Radio stations in the games.

Lazlow leaves Rockstar, what does it mean for future GTA projects?

Lazlow Jones' production company was hired by Rockstar in the early 2000s to produce the radio show segments for GTA Vice City.

His work on the radio stations became one of the most appreciated aspects of the GTA franchise. Jones' brilliant satire and scathing humor has been iconic in the gaming community, and his various appearances as hosts of the radio stations such as V-Rock are goldmines for satire and parody.

Lazlow Jones recently left Rockstar Games, after 19 years of working in the company and overseeing all in-game creative audio and video content. The news of his departure came nearly two months after his long-term collaborator and Rockstar co-founder, Dan Houser, also left the company.

What this might spell for the GTA franchise is still to be discovered, but no doubt, the absence of his signature humor and eye for satire will be sorely missed.

Getting off a plane from New Zealand in 2018, I received a phone call that changed the direction of my life. It was my sister informing me she has accelerated cancer. Shortly thereafter my father had a diagnosis as well. And then my mother had heart surgery. I became the primary caregiver for my sister and spent hours each week in chemo wards, navigating health care insurance drama, insane expenses, late night emergency room trips, cooking, cleaning, cursing, nursing and attempting to help a person to keep trying even as they know they are dying. It is beyond stressful. During the journey, I transferred her to Memorial Sloan Kettering, which is rated as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country. The staff, care and technology at MSK is incredible. Last year during intense chemo, she said she wanted to go to Norway before she died. So I booked plane tickets and took a very sick girl on the trip of her dreams. When the pandemic hit it made the situation radically difficult and even more onerous in caring for someone with cancer. But it exposed and strengthened a lot of solidarity among friends, family and neighbors you used to barely speak to as people rallied to fight an unseen enemy, look after each other, and unite to get through an insanely stressful and challenging time. Journeys begin and end, and this one is nearing the end. Fortunately, I’ve had a lot of love and support from friends through this. Hopefully you can reach out and be kind to a friend or stranger, as it makes all the difference in the world, as we don’t know how long we’ll be in it.

The humor and satire for which the GTA franchise has been largely known for is an integral aspect of the game.

Reportedly, he is now working with Disney and Netflix to produce new shows for the platform. Jones has also been active in the video game industry, collaborating with an unnamed studio.

Whether creative differences or work culture at Rockstar post-Dan Houser's departure from the company played a part in his decision is all speculation at this point.

Fans will surely miss him in the future GTA games, but can only hope the impeccable quality of the series does not dive with his departure.

Published 20 Aug 2020, 09:13 IST
GTA
