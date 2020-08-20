Lazlow Jones leaves Rockstar, what does that mean for GTA?

Lazlow Jones, a famous American radio personality, actor, and voice artist has featured multiple times in several of Rockstar's projects, including the GTA franchise.

He has even appeared as a fictional version of himself, mostly in GTA V, as host of the reality TV show 'Fame or Shame.' Lazlow has been extensively involved with Rockstar over the years and has taken part in several of their projects, such as GTA Vice City, Max Payne, and the Red Dead Redemption games.

To newer fans, he is most famous for his role in GTA V. But to older fans of the GTA franchise, he is remembered for his work on many Radio stations in the games.

Lazlow leaves Rockstar, what does it mean for future GTA projects?

NEWS: after 20 years, Lazlow Jones has apparently left Rockstar Games due to personal reasons.

If this is true, we wish him all the best. pic.twitter.com/C25nuuiBmo — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) August 13, 2020

Lazlow Jones' production company was hired by Rockstar in the early 2000s to produce the radio show segments for GTA Vice City.

His work on the radio stations became one of the most appreciated aspects of the GTA franchise. Jones' brilliant satire and scathing humor has been iconic in the gaming community, and his various appearances as hosts of the radio stations such as V-Rock are goldmines for satire and parody.

Lazlow Jones recently left Rockstar Games, after 19 years of working in the company and overseeing all in-game creative audio and video content. The news of his departure came nearly two months after his long-term collaborator and Rockstar co-founder, Dan Houser, also left the company.

What this might spell for the GTA franchise is still to be discovered, but no doubt, the absence of his signature humor and eye for satire will be sorely missed.

The humor and satire for which the GTA franchise has been largely known for is an integral aspect of the game.

Reportedly, he is now working with Disney and Netflix to produce new shows for the platform. Jones has also been active in the video game industry, collaborating with an unnamed studio.

Whether creative differences or work culture at Rockstar post-Dan Houser's departure from the company played a part in his decision is all speculation at this point.

Fans will surely miss him in the future GTA games, but can only hope the impeccable quality of the series does not dive with his departure.