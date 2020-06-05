How to Get A Girlfriend in GTA 5

GTA 5 has a range of options that players can choose from, to select a girlfriend of one of the 3 characters.

Players can go to a strip club in Los Santos, and follow these steps to get their character a girlfriend.

(picture credits: marko pegan)

Los Santos in GTA 5 isn't just a city built for chaos, unbridled destruction of property and murder. It is also a place where you can find a girlfriend for any of the 3 characters: Franklin, Michael and Trevor.

A girlfriend in GTA 5 is more like a companion or someone your character can occasionally hang out with. Typically, they do not really play a very big role in your missions or in the game overall.

In GTA IV and GTA: San Andreas characters can go on dates and actually maintain a relationship. However, in GTA 5, characters only have the option of conjugal visits from time to time.

Steps to Getting A Girlfriend in GTA 5

Strip Club is marked by a "High Heel" icon on the map.

1) Go to a strip club. These are marked by the high heel shoe icon on the map. There are multiple strip clubs in the game that you can go to. Select the one closest to you.

2) Acquire the services of a stripper for a private dance.

3) As she dances, "Flirt" with her to fill up the "Like" meter.

4) Be careful and avoid the bouncer. If the bouncer spots you flirting, you will thrown out of the strip club instantly.

5) Once the "Like" meter is full, the character will ask you to meet her outside at the back of the strip club.

6) Select the "Go Home with [name]" option when prompted.

7) Wait for her behind the strip club.

8) When she gets in the car, follow the route to her place. This will be displayed in gold on the map, as shown below.

(picture credits: gta wiki)

After you're done hanging out at her place, her contact will be added to your phone. You can call her up again for a visit if you want to.